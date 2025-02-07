All the winners at the 2024 HP Partner Awards

HP honoured its top resellers and distributors at the 2024 Partner Awards last night.
Yesh Surjoodeen, MD of HP Southern Africa, and Richard Stainforth, HP omnichannel manager, named the company’s top retail and commercial resellers, and distributors across various categories.
The top HP partners are as follows:
- HP Retail Print Partner of the year 2024 – Game
- HP Retail PC Partner of the Year 2024 – Incredible
- HP Sustainability Partner of the year 2024 – PC Palace
- HP Poly Partner of the year 2024 – Trenic Industries
- HP Poly Distributor of the year 2024 – Communication Products
- HP PC Services Partner of the year 2024 – Digital Generation
- HP Supplies Partner of the year 2024 – Bidvest Waltons
- HP PC Services Partner of the year 2024 – Digital Generation
- HP PC Partner of the year 2024 – First Technology
- HP Print Hardware and Services Partner of the year 2024 – Taropa Technologies
- HP MPS Partner of the Year 2024 – SBD Business Systems
- HP Supplies Distributor of the year 2024 – Kolok
- HP Print Distributor of the year 2024 – Tarsus Distribution
- HP PC Distributor of the year 2024 – DCC Technologies
- HP Go Beyond – Retailer of 2024 – Incredible
- HP Go Beyond – Commercial Reseller of 2024 – iOCO