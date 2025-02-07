January breaks temperature records

January 2025 was the warmest month on record globally, despite an emerging La Niña.

Typically, La Nina conditions are expected to reduce temperatures around the world – something that hasn’t happened this time around.

Surface air temperature and sea surface temperature highlights for the month include:

Global Temperatures

January 2025 was the warmest January globally, with an average ERA5 surface air temperature of 13,23°C, 0,79°C above the 1991-2020 average for January.

January 2025 was 1,75°C above the pre-industrial level and was the 18th month in the last nineteen months for which the global-average surface air temperature was more than 1,5°C above the pre-industrial level.

The last 12-monthsperiod (February 2024 – January 2025) was 0.73°C above the 1991-2020 average, and 1,61°C above the estimated 1850-1900 average used to define the pre-industrial level.

*Datasets other than ERA5 may not confirm the 18 months above 1,5°C highlighted here, due to the relatively small margins above 1,5°C of ERA5 global temperatures observed for several months and differences among the various datasets.

Europe and other regions

The average temperature over European land for January 2025 was 1,8°C, 2.51°C above the 1991-2020 average for January, the second warmest after January 2020, which was 2,64°C above average.

European temperatures were most above the 1991-2020 average over southern and eastern Europe, including western Russia. In contrast, they were below average over Iceland, the United Kingdom and Ireland, northern France, and northern Fennoscandia.

Outside Europe, temperatures were most above average over northeast and northwest Canada, Alaska, and Siberia. They were also above average over southern South America, Africa, and much of Australia and Antarctica.

Temperatures were most notably below average over the United States and the easternmost regions of Russia, Chukotka and Kamchatka. The Arabian Peninsula and mainland Southeast Asia also had below-average temperatures.

Sea surface temperature

The average sea surface temperature (SST) for January 2025 over 60°S–60°N was 20,78°C, the second-highest value on record for the month, 0,19°C below the January 2024 record.

SSTs were below average over the central equatorial Pacific, but close to or above average over the eastern equatorial Pacific, suggesting a slowing or stalling of the move towards La Niña conditions. SSTs remained unusually high in many other ocean basins and seas.

According to Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at ECMWF, comments: “January 2025 is another surprising month, continuing the record temperatures observed throughout the last two years, despite the development of La Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific and their temporary cooling effect on global temperatures. Copernicus will continue to closely monitor ocean temperatures and their influence on our evolving climate throughout 2025.”

Hydrological highlights for January 2025 include:

January 2025 saw predominantly wetter-than-average conditions over regions of western Europe, as well as parts of Italy, Scandinavia and the Baltic countries; heavy precipitation led to flooding in some regions.

Conversely, drier than average conditions established in northern UK and Ireland, eastern Spain, and north of the Black Sea.

Beyond Europe, it was wetter than average in Alaska, Canada, central and eastern Russia, eastern Australia, south-eastern Africa, southern Brazil, with regions experiencing floods and associated damage.

Drier than average conditions established in southwestern United States and northern Mexico, northern Africa, the Middle East, across Central Asia and in eastern China as well as in much of southern Africa, southern South America and Australia.

Sea Ice highlights include: