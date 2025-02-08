APQP Automotive Project Manager at Dawning Truth

*** APQP Automotive Project Manager ***

Top Automotive Manufacturing firm seeks APQP Automotive Project Manager.

To own and manage the Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) process, ensuring compliance with Toyota’s Part Approval Process (PA) and Ford’s eAPQP standards. Lead cross-functional teams, including engineers, quality, and suppliers, to achieve product launch and quality excellence..

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all

5 years APQP project management in the automotive industry

5 years Experience leading cross-functional teams (engineering, manufacturing, quality)

5 years Worked with Toyota PA process or Ford eAPQP system

5 years Knowledge of ISO 9001, IATF 16949, VDA 6, and Ford Q1 standards

Results Orientated

People Person – Excellent Client Relationships

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Automotive Manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Own the APQP process within the organization and ensure alignment with Ford & Toyota supplier quality standards

Lead cross-functional teams (engineers, quality, manufacturing, suppliers) to ensure execution of APQP deliverables

Oversee PPAP submissions and ensure compliance with Toyota SQAM and Ford Q1

Manage supplier APQP requirements and interface with OEM representatives for APQP milestone approvals

Ensure risk mitigation and quality planning through effective FMEA reviews, Control Plans, and Process Flow Diagrams

Key Job Deliverables:

To ensure all APQP deliverables (FMEA, Control Plans, Process Flows) are completed on time

To manage supplier quality compliance with Toyota and Ford APQP standards

To lead APQP project execution, ensuring product launches meet OEM requirements

Qualifications & Background work experience:

Degree or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering + Preference for APQP certification

Led APQP implementation for a Tier 1 supplier, ensuring successful product launch for Ford and Toyota by coordinating PPAP submissions, FMEA reviews, and control plans while managing supplier quality compliance.

Managed a cross-functional team of engineers, quality managers, and production specialists to implement APQP milestones, ensuring product readiness for OEM approval. Oversaw risk assessments (DFMEA, PFMEA) and production trial runs to meet launch deadlines.

Led APQP compliance for a Tier 1 supplier working with both Toyota and Ford OEM processes. Managed Toyota’s Part Approval (PA) process, ensuring compliance with Supplier Part Master Plan (SPMP), Manufacturing Quality Control (MQC), and Toyota Inspection Standards (TIS). Simultaneously, oversaw Ford’s eAPQP system, handling PPAP submissions, control plans, and process capability studies (Cpk, Ppk) through Ford’s Covisint platform. Ensured supplier quality met Toyota SQAM and Ford Q1 certification requirements, successfully passing multiple OEM quality audits.

Led IATF 16949 internal audits to ensure compliance with automotive quality management standards. Managed PPAP and Control Plan approvals per Ford Q1 and VDA 6 guidelines, successfully passing multiple OEM quality audits.

Advantageous: Mechanical Design exposure

Personality Summary:

High Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

Moderate Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.

Moderate Expressive – People person, charming, persuasive.

Benefits of this Role:

Leading Firm

Strong growth prospects

You can make your mark here

Reports to: Head R&D

Location: Springs, Ekurhuleni

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R850K to R950K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j836

