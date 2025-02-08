Software Developer II – 1 x Senior iOS and Android Developer

Description:
To realize the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers

Responsibilities

  • Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.
  • Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.
  • Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.
  • Guide and mentor developers.
  • Design applications for the iOS platform.
  • Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.
  • Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.
  • Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.

OS :

  • Proficient with Swift, RX Swift and Cocoa Touch.
  • Swift UI would be advantageous.
  • Experience with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.
  • Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines
  • Exposure to Objective-C advantageous.

Android :

  • Proficient with Java and Android SDK.
  • Android Compose would be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of dependency injection dagger.
  • Proven working experience in Android app development.
  • Must have at least deployed one app to the play store.
    AS well as:
  • Experience with threading, and performance tuning.
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs (and JSON) to connect applications to back-end services.
  • Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications.
  • Knack for benchmarking and optimization.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).
  • Familiarity with continuous integration. (Devops like azure)
  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle. Unit testing frameworks.
  • Familiarity with Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence and ETC)

Technology environment requirements

Back-end/ front-end/ C#/ Java etc – Mobile Development (Android and iOS)

