Software Developer II – 1 x Senior iOS and Android Developer

Description:

To realize the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers

Responsibilities

Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.

Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.

Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.

Guide and mentor developers.

Design applications for the iOS platform.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.

Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.

Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.

OS :

Proficient with Swift, RX Swift and Cocoa Touch.

Swift UI would be advantageous.

Experience with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.

Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines

Exposure to Objective-C advantageous.

Android :

Proficient with Java and Android SDK.

Android Compose would be advantageous.

Knowledge of dependency injection dagger.

Proven working experience in Android app development.

Must have at least deployed one app to the play store.

AS well as:

Experience with threading, and performance tuning.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs (and JSON) to connect applications to back-end services.

Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications.

Knack for benchmarking and optimization.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).

Familiarity with continuous integration. (Devops like azure)

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle. Unit testing frameworks.

Familiarity with Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence and ETC)

Technology environment requirements

Back-end/ front-end/ C#/ Java etc – Mobile Development (Android and iOS)

Desired Skills:

Android

Core Data

DevOps

Git

iOS

Java

JSON

