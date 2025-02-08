Software Developer II – 1 x Senior iOS and Android Developer

Description:
To realize the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers
Responsibilities
- Define and maintain development standards and guidelines.
- Investigate new technologies, methodologies, and strategies.
- Develop and maintain guidelines, tutorials, and wiki.
- Guide and mentor developers.
- Design applications for the iOS platform.
- Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Collaborate with a team to define and design new features.
- Identify and correct bottlenecks and crashes.
- Help maintain code quality and automatization in the organization.
OS :
- Proficient with Swift, RX Swift and Cocoa Touch.
- Swift UI would be advantageous.
- Experience with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc.
- Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines
- Exposure to Objective-C advantageous.
Android :
- Proficient with Java and Android SDK.
- Android Compose would be advantageous.
- Knowledge of dependency injection dagger.
- Proven working experience in Android app development.
- Must have at least deployed one app to the play store.
AS well as:
- Experience with threading, and performance tuning.
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs (and JSON) to connect applications to back-end services.
- Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications.
- Knack for benchmarking and optimization.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).
- Familiarity with continuous integration. (Devops like azure)
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle. Unit testing frameworks.
- Familiarity with Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence and ETC)
Technology environment requirements
Back-end/ front-end/ C#/ Java etc – Mobile Development (Android and iOS)
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Core Data
- DevOps
- Git
- iOS
- Java
- JSON