1,6m cyberattacks on Roblox players detected in 2024

Ahead of Safer Internet Day tomorrow (11 February 2025), Kaspersky experts have highlighted the growing risks children face online by analysing threats associated with one of the most popular gaming platforms — Roblox.

The experts shed light on the alarming rise in cyberthreats disguised as Roblox-related files: the immense popularity of the game has made it a lucrative target for cybercriminals, with Kaspersky detecting more than 1,6-million attempted cyberattacks disguised as Roblox-related files in 2024 alone.

With millions of monthly active users, Roblox is more than just a game, it’s a digital playground where children worldwide connect and explore immersive digital worlds.

Roblox’s user-generated content makes it an ideal environment for creativity, but also for exploitation. Since many players actively seek out ways to customise their gaming experience, they often unknowingly download malicious files that compromise their security.

The game’s massive appeal among younger audiences has turned it into a lucrative hunting ground for cybercriminals who disguise malware as mods, cheats, or free in-game currency generators.

In 2024, Kaspersky detected 1 612 921 attacks disguised as Roblox-related files. The highest number of attacks was recorded in August (179 286), followed by September (160 116) and October (151 638).

One of the most common scams in gaming is the offer to receive in-game currency for free. In one of the schemes that has been revealed, users are asked to enter their game ID or username, selecting their preferred platform (Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo) to create the illusion of an official multi-platform tool.

Below this, a fake activity tracker shows recent transactions from supposed players receiving Robux, reinforcing the scam’s credibility. Once the player proceeds, they are prompted to complete various “verification” tasks or surveys to win the prize which might include a new iPhone, PlayStation, etc.

However, to receive the prize a victim is asked to pay for delivery. After completing the payment, the victim loses the money and does not receive the prize.

“Safer Internet Day is a reminder that safeguarding digital safety is more important than ever, especially for young gamers who are frequent targets of cybercriminals,” says Vasily Kolesnikov, security expert at Kaspersky. “Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics, and to protect children who are actively exploring the digital world, we need to make cybersecurity an essential part of their upbringing.

“By promoting cyber hygiene, using trusted security solutions, and teaching essentials like enabling two-factor authentication, we can create a safer online environment where children can enjoy their favourite games without falling victim to scams.”