Gearing up for a C-suite exodus

More than half (56%) of CxOs, defined as C-suite leaders reporting to the CEO, (excluding CHROs) are likely or extremely likely to leave their current role in the next two years, according to Gartner.

The October 2024 Gartner survey of 200 CxOs reveals that 27% reported they are likely or extremely likely to leave in the next six months.

The survey also found that executives are reporting an increase in workload compared to two years ago:

67% agreed they are asked to do more in their role;

58% agreed their organisation relies more heavily on their function/business unit; and

44% agreed they are more stressed by their work responsibilities.

“Heightened executive turnover is a challenge for organisations as a less-tenured executive team typically means lower enterprise growth, which is the most important metric organizations rely on to track enterprise performance,” says Alexander Kirss, senior principal in the Gartner HR practice.

“Compounding the issue, more tenured executives are more likely to leave within the next two years than executives who are newer in their roles.”

Companies where executives have an average tenure of five years or more outperformed on revenue, customer experience and other key metrics, compared to companies with executive teams that have less than five years average tenure, according to the Gartner survey.

“CHROs have a key role in mitigating CxO attrition, however they face headwinds,” says Kirss. “Fewer than one in four CxOs say their CHRO is effective at strengthening the C-suite’s ability to function as a cohesive team. On top of that, just 23% of CxOs report their CHRO is effective at managing tension between C-suite members.”

Despite these challenges, there are CHRO-led solutions that can address the key causes of CxO turnover, such as: