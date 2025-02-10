Mobile services drive Telkom revenue growth

Telkom reports that its mobile service revenue outpaced the market with revenue growth of 9,6%.

In a trading update for the third quarter ended 31 December 2024, group revenue was up 0,9% to R10 995-million, with fixed data revenue up 4,7% and information technology service revenue up 3,2%.

Year-to-date group revenue was up 1,6% to R32 377-million and group EBITDA up 28% to R2 986-million.

The group continued to see operational efficiency gains from cost optimisation, with the group EBITDA margin up 5.8 percentage points (ppts) to 27,2%, and the year-to-date adjusted group EBITDA of R8 592-million with an EBITDA margin of 26,5%.

Telkom has also increased its mobile subscribers by 21,6% to 24-million, with a 17,3% growth in mobile data subscribers.

Homes passed with fibre are up 13,1% to 1,3-million, and homes connected with fibre are up 17,6%, leading to a 49,8% connectivity rate, up 1.9 ppts.

Mobile and fixed data traffic up 22,2% and 23,7% respectively.

Telkom has R621-million of cash proceeds from disposal of properties in the first nine months.

Group CEO Serame Taukobong comments: “Our data-led strategy continued to deliver impressive performance across key metrics, underscoring our competitive advantage in our diverse businesses working together to realise these results. With strong momentum across our business units, we remain confident in achieving our medium-term objectives as we continue to invest in our infrastructure, network and digital services delivering profitable growth.”

He adds that the group’s data-led strategy continued to yield strong data service revenue growth across the group driven by the ongoing demand for our compelling data propositions.

“We continued to deploy capital expenditure (capex) optimally, expanding our mobile network and fixed network. Our smart-capex approach to network investments also contributed to top line growth while reducing direct costs and improving overall profitability. This further advanced our agenda of creating a firm, strong cash-generating base from which to grow in the medium term.”

Telkom is in the final stages of closing the disposal of Swiftnet, having obtained all the required regulatory approvals in December 2024.