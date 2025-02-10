OR Tambo among the world’s busiest airports

Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) has been ranked among the top 10 busiest airports in the Middle East and Africa, having facilitated over 12-million scheduled seats this year.

According to the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), ORTIA has demonstrated significant growth and operational excellence.

As South Africa’s primary international gateway, the airport handled over 17,8-million passengers in the fiscal year April–March 2024.

It notched up more than 204 000 aircraft movements during the same period.

The airport offers connections to numerous destinations worldwide.