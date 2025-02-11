Avoid Valentine’s Day scams, phishing, data privacy threats

Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love and connection, can also be a time of increased digital risks such as romance scams, fraud, identity theft, gender-based violence and human trafficking.

This is the warning from Thenzie Stewart, chair of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) Women in IT (WIIT) Chapter, who says: “As WIIT chair, I feel a deep responsibility to highlight the unique challenges that women face in the digital age.

“Valentine’s Month is a time for love and connection, yet it is also a critical reminder of the vulnerabilities we encounter in online spaces. Scams, gender-based violence, and human trafficking are harsh realities that continue to plague our society, and women are often disproportionately affected.

“It pains me to see how trust and hope can be exploited by those with malicious intent. However, it also inspires me to see how awareness, education, and empowerment can serve as tools to fight back.”

Stewart highlights some of the top online risks around Valentine’s Day:

Romance Scams

As Valentine’s Day approaches and the spirit of love fills the air, many individuals turn to online platforms in search of romance, Stewart says.

“The rise of dating apps and social media platforms has opened up new opportunities for love but also for exploitation. Predators and organised syndicates use these platforms to manipulate women, making it critical to remain vigilant and informed,” she says.

Romance scams are among the most prevalent schemes, where fraudsters create fake profiles on dating platforms or social media to build emotional connections with their victims. Once trust is established, they fabricate emergencies or crises, pressuring victims into sending money.

In one reported case, a Gauteng mother lost her pension savings of R2.8 million after falling for a scammer she had been communicating with for over a year.

Investment Scams

Another method involves scammers posing as romantic interests to introduce fraudulent investment opportunities, often disguised as pyramid schemes or fake ventures. Women are lured with promises of financial growth, only to suffer substantial losses.

Phishing Scams

Phishing scams peak during Valentine’s season, with cybercriminals sending emails or messages promising exclusive deals or romantic gifts.

Stewart says: “WhatsApp is a prevalent platform for such scams. Scammers often impersonate trusted contacts or organisations, sending messages that create a sense of urgency or allure. For example, they might pose as family members in distress, requesting immediate financial assistance, or as representatives from reputable companies offering exclusive deals. These messages often contain links to phishing websites designed to harvest personal information or install malware on devices.”

Gender-Based Violence and Human Trafficking

Stewart warns that online platforms are increasingly linked to GBV and human trafficking.

Dr Namosha Veerasamy, cybersecurity expert and principal researcher, highlights how online scams have evolved into more dangerous threats, stating that “many people assume that only the wealthy or high-profile individuals are targeted by online scams, but, in reality, romance scams are among the most widespread threats.

“These schemes have also evolved beyond financial fraud, with some leading to dangerous situations involving human trafficking or gender-based violence.”

Staying Safe Online

Dr Veerasamy, recommends several measures to help women be safer online:

Be cautious of overly eager/rapid responses to connect online.

Avoid sharing too much personal information like your full name, address or financial status.

Look out for excessive compliments as scammers use this as a technique to gain your trust quickly.

If an online connection requests money or financial help (eg. medical emergency or broken car/laptop), this could be a potential scam.

Carry out a reverse image search to check if the photo the person has supplied matches anywhere else on the Internet.

Do not click on any suspicious links and attachments (could be a way that the scammer is trying to infect your device or steal your personal information).

Video chat before you move too swiftly with the new acquaintance. Scammers may avoid real-time video to prevent someone detecting it is a scam.

Do your homework and see what other online information you can find on the new connection to determine whether it matches with current contextual information you may have been provided.

A Collective Responsibility

Stewart concludes: “Let us use this Valentine’s month as an opportunity to educate ourselves and others. Whether it’s verifying online profiles, recognizing phishing scams, or spreading the word about the dangers of online exploitation, every small action contributes to a safer digital environment for all women.”