Call to strengthen SA’s security infrastructure

The Communication Risk Information Centre (COMRiC) has issued a strong call to action following the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), stressing the urgent need to further fortify South Africa’s cybersecurity infrastructure and protect the country’s digital economy.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly interconnected and digital world, COMRiC has welcomed the government’s recognition of cybercrime, AI-driven fraud detection, and digital infrastructure investment as national priorities. However, the organisation warns that without swift and coordinated action, South Africa risks falling behind in the global race to secure its cyber landscape.

“The threats to South Africa’s digital security are real, immediate, and growing more sophisticated by the day,” says Thokozani Mvelase, CEO of COMRiC. “While the government is making strides in adopting AI-driven crime detection and implementing a national digital identity system, these measures must be expedited, reinforced, and backed by an integrated cybersecurity strategy that involves both the public and private sectors.”

Mvelase stresses that South Africa’s financial, business, and government institutions are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, data breaches, and financial fraud, which pose significant risks to national security, economic stability, and public trust.

The establishment of a world-class digital forensics lab to investigate financial crimes and corruption is a positive step, but COMRiC insists that it must be properly resourced and aligned with international cybersecurity best practices.

Equally pressing is the government’s digital identity rollout, which will serve as a cornerstone for public services. Mvelase cautions that without rigorous cybersecurity protocols, South Africa’s digital identity system could become a prime target for cybercriminals.

“The success of this initiative depends entirely on how well we protect citizens’ personal data. We cannot afford a single point of failure in this system.”

Beyond government-driven initiatives, COMRiC highlights the need to strengthen cybersecurity in the telecoms industry, ensuring that South Africa’s digital public infrastructure, AI-driven visa system, and tech startup investments are supported by robust cyber resilience frameworks. The country’s business process outsourcing and digital services industries are growing rapidly, but this growth will only be sustainable if data security, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation strategies are prioritised.

Recognising the scale and complexity of the challenge, COMRiC is calling for a National Cybersecurity Resilience Plan (NCRP), which will bring together government, businesses, law enforcement, and cybersecurity experts to create a unified response to cyber threats.

“Cybersecurity is not just a technical issue – it is a national imperative,” Mvelase says. “We cannot afford to be reactive. We must be proactive, coordinated, and relentless in our efforts to secure South Africa’s digital ecosystem.”

As the government embarks on an ambitious program to digitize public services and integrate AI into security and governance, COMRiC now urges all stakeholders to work together in building a resilient and secure cyber environment.

Failure to act decisively, the organisation warns, could leave the country exposed to cyberattacks, financial crime, and systemic vulnerabilities that will erode public trust and economic confidence.