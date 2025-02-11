How to spot red flags in digital relationships

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Kaspersky privacy experts are shedding light on the fine line between care and control in digital relationships.

Kaspersky’s global research shows that nearly half of respondents (47%) expressed concerns about their partners violating their digital privacy.

By helping individuals recognise these red flags, set healthy online boundaries, and foster trust without invasion, we can empower couples to build relationships rooted in respect, security, and true digital freedom.

In modern relationships, the line between care and control in digital spaces can be subtle. Stalking, particularly online stalking, is often misunderstood as an expression of intense interest or concern. However, this misconception overlooks the fact that digital behaviours — like monitoring messages, tracking locations, or accessing accounts — can become controlling and even harmful.

According to Kaspersky’s findings, 23% of people have encountered online stalking from someone they were recently dating, highlighting how easily digital tools can blur the line between care and control. While technology offers new ways to build trust, it also raises important questions about privacy and personal space in relationships.

Sharing passwords versus demanding access

In a trusting relationship, digital privacy is valued, and any decision to share passwords should be entirely voluntary.

Some couples may choose to share logins for practical reasons — such as streaming services, shared schedules, or emergency contacts — but it should never be a requirement or a test of loyalty. While 51% of respondents trust their partners enough to grant full access to their phones, 18% choose not to share access at all.

A controlling partner, however, may weaponise passwords as a means of control, using manipulation and coercion to gain access (“If you have nothing to hide, why not give me your password?”), or even log into your accounts without permission. True care means respecting digital boundaries, not invading them.

Location sharing versus secret tracking

Sharing locations in a relationship can be a mutual decision based on convenience or safety — such as making sure a partner gets home safely or coordinating meet-ups. In a healthy relationship, this is always optional and consensual.

However, when location tracking becomes mandatory, obsessive, or secretive, it crosses into stalking and control. A red flag is when a partner obsessively monitors location updates, questioning any deviation (“Why did you stop there?” “You said you were going to work, why are you at this place?”).

According to Kaspersky’s report, 10% of respondents reported having their location tracked without consent, and 7% experienced stalkerware surreptitiously installed on their devices. One of the most alarming behaviours is using AirTags, GPS apps, stalkerware or other tools to monitor without permission, and is a clear violation of privacy.

Supporting versus gaslighting through digital means

In a healthy relationship, digital communication fosters connection and support. When this dynamic is genuine, it builds trust and strengthens the bond between partners. Gaslighting through digital means, however, is a subtle yet insidious form of psychological manipulation. It’s when one partner uses technology to distort reality, making the other question their own experiences and perceptions.

The Kaspersky report highlights that 39% of respondents reported experiencing violence or abuse from a current or previous partner, including through digital means.

A manipulative partner might delete messages to cover their tracks, edit screenshots to twist narratives, or deny sending certain texts even when there’s proof. When confronted, they may say, “I never said that. Check our chat — you’re imagining things.” This creates confusion and self-doubt, eroding the victim’s confidence in their own memory and judgment.

Encouraging security versus exploiting security

A healthy partner supports your digital security and independence. They may remind you to update passwords, enable two-factor authentication, or use encrypted messaging for protection. Their concern is about keeping you safe — not controlling you.

A controlling one might exploit your trust by hacking into your accounts, guessing your passwords, or installing stalkerware to monitor your activity. These programs allow them to see messages, track calls, or even remotely activate cameras and microphones without the victim’s knowledge.

They might say, “I need your passwords in case something happens to you,” or “Let me install this app so I can always find you in an emergency.” In reality, they use these tools to track and monitor behaviour, not to protect. Twelve percent of respondents admitted to installing or setting parameters on their partner’s phone, and 10% felt pressured into installing a monitoring app, showing how easily digital tools can be weaponised in controlling relationships.

“This Valentine’s Day, we want to encourage couples to set healthy digital boundaries, ensuring that technology strengthens relationships rather than becoming a tool for manipulation,” says Anna Larkina, privacy expert at Kaspersky. “A loving partner will always respect your privacy without demanding passwords; encourage security without exploiting it; and support your online presence without controlling it. If love requires surrendering digital freedom, it’s not love – it’s stalking.”