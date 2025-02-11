Linda Saunders takes the helm at Salesforce SA

Salesforce has announced that Linda Saunders has been promoted to the position of Salesforce country manager and senior director of solution engineering for Africa.

Since joining Salesforce in 2022 as Director of Solution Engineering for the African market, Saunders has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision. Her previous role at Barloworld Equipment, where she led the EPMO and digital initiatives, has equipped her with the expertise to drive Salesforce’s strategic operations and expansion across Africa.

In her new role, Saunders will spearhead Salesforce’s growth in the African market, reinforcing the company’s commitment to empowering businesses on the continent. Her extensive experience in business development, sales, and digital transformation will be instrumental in supporting Salesforce customers as they enhance their digital capabilities.

“I am honoured to take on this new challenge and contribute to the growth and success of Salesforce in Africa,” says Saunders. “As businesses transform for the AI era, the demand for AI and automation tools is surging, especially in Africa. Salesforce is uniquely positioned to develop the digital talent pipeline and deliver on the promise of autonomous AI, paving the way for a more productive, efficient AI-powered future.”

Saunders’ appointment underscores Salesforce’s dedication to fostering digital transformation and innovation in Africa. With her leadership, Salesforce is poised to make a significant impact on the continent’s business landscape.

“I extend my gratitude to Robin Fisher and Roberto Andreoli for their trust, guidance, and support. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts and collaboration of my colleagues, partners, trailblazers, and my team,” Saunders adds.