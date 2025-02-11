Take social engineering seriously this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) urges South Africans to be cautious of the fact that social media and dating apps are a focus for fraudsters and scammers who are increasingly using romance scams and social engineering to perpetrate fraud and scams.

Social engineering is the tactic of manipulating, influencing, or deceiving a victim in order to gain control over a computer system, or to steal personal and financial information. It uses psychological manipulation to trick users into making security mistakes or giving away sensitive information.

“Technology is playing an increased role in the majority of the reported fraud instances,” says Nazia Karrim, head of product development at the SAFPS. “Social engineering is becoming a reality of everyday life and has dire consequences. The public needs to be aware of this growing threat.”

Karrim adds that social engineering exploits a person’s trust to get access to confidential information or money. It is about using your behaviour and what you share with the world against you. A common tactic by scammers is to create a fake profile and then befriend potential victims, taking great interest in their social lives.

International reports point out that, in Europe, up to 3% of the general population have fallen victim to romance scams. Finnish police data from 2020 recorded 210 scams with losses totalling €6,1-million. This rose to €10,4-million in 2023.

“Similar statistics, in terms of percentage increases, are being replicated worldwide,” warns Karrim.

Common connection

With the growth of technology and connectivity, engaging with friends via social platforms and online dating has become the norm.

“While this is great, we cannot take everything and every person at face value,” warns Karrim. “Scammers have become very good at creating profiles modelled around the ideal criteria of a person that most people are looking for in a friend or partner. Once an initial connection is made, the scammer interacts as that person, creating a bond with potential victims.”

Karrim points out that this is where the scam truly evolves, adding that scammers will often insert themselves into the lives of their victims and become very interested in aspects of their lives such as family, pets, and their financial or work situation. “This last part is important when running investment scams,” says Karrim.

Tactics used by scammers

The information gained by scammers is essential for several reasons. Statistics show that, despite regular warnings of the need to employ strong password policies, the ordinary person still uses passwords that include information such as the name of loved ones along with key dates like anniversaries or birthdays. “Armed with this information, scammers have a perfect platform to commit impersonation fraud,” warns Karrim.

Scammers also use another, more direct, tactic. “The purpose of scammers inserting themselves into the lives of their victims is to pull on their heartstrings. From the basis of a romantic relationship or a friendship where the parties share common ground, scammers will start requesting money for all kinds of things like airtime or data, school uniforms or stationery, or even medical procedures for their children or loved ones. The victim is then led down a path that could have significant financial implications,” warns Karrim.

She adds that scammers will also often ask someone they have formed a connection with to join them in an investment opportunity that promises significant financial returns which never materialise. “This can be enticing for people struggling financially or those seeking more from life,” says Karrim.

Spotting a social engineering scam

SAFPS statistics show that these scams are becoming increasingly convincing and are often hard to spot.

Despite this, Karrim points out that there are a few red flags that potential victims can look out for.

Evasive when it comes to making contact in person: Scammers become very interested in their victim’s lives within a short space of time. However, when a victim wants to take the relationship or friendship to the next level and meet in person, scammers often become evasive– making excuses as to why they can’t meet in person or take a video call.

Keen interest in significant dates and personal information: Be wary about a stranger suddenly becoming interested in information such as significant dates and the names of children and loved ones. It’s important to be cautious about handing over this information to someone you have met online and have never met in person.

Amazing investment opportunities: When you are faced with an amazing ‘investment opportunity’, these often offer significantly higher returns than those provided by banks and financial institutions regulated by the government. “If it looks too good to be true, it probably is,” warns Karrim.

Advance fee requests: These investment scams also involve advance fee requests to speed up the processing of a document or to pay the fees associated with setting up an investment (which never then materialises).

Yima – a Scam Prevention Toolbox

If using technology is becoming more common in connecting with and meeting people, how do we combat online scams and scams where social engineering plays a central role? Manie van Schalkwyk, SAFPS CEO, points out that the SAFPS launched Yima for exactly this reason – to give people the tools for a proactive approach to fraud prevention.

“The Yima website hosts a scam prevention toolbox for South Africans to report scams and scan websites for vulnerabilities related to scams. Additionally, consumers can expand their knowledge of how to identify a scam through useful articles and tips,” says Van Schalkwyk.