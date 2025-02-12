G42, AMD enable French innovation in AI

Abu Dhabi-based AI technology group G42 has announced a strategic investment in France in partnership with DataOne, Europe’s first gigascale AI hosting infrastructure data centre.

Spearheaded by Core42, a G42 company specialising in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, the initiative will establish an AI data centre in Grenoble, France. Equipped with AMD GPUs, the facility will empower enterprises, researchers and innovators with AI infrastructure.

By integrating the latest AMD Instinct accelerator technologies, Core42 will equip French enterprises, researchers, and innovators with the computational capabilities needed to develop and scale sophisticated AI models, agents, applications and research. The facility is expected to be fully operational by mid-2025.

Kiril Evtimov, group chief technology officer of G42 and CEO of Core42, says: “France is taking bold strides in AI innovation, and G42 is proud to contribute to this effort. By deploying AMD GPUs, we are not only strengthening Europe’s AI infrastructure but also enabling enterprises and researchers to accelerate innovation at scale. Our collaboration with local providers ensures seamless access to the computational power needed to drive the next wave of AI advancement in France and beyond.”

Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO, comments: “Our strategic collaboration with G42 will help energize the French AI ecosystem, providing the compute capacity needed to enable the local AI start-ups and AI pioneers who are driving state-of-the-art innovation and strengthening the French economy,.

“Our work with G42 is the latest example of our commitment to combine open ecosystems with industry-leading AMD AI technologies to empower public institutions and private enterprises to harness the full potential of AI.”

Charles-Antoine Beyney, CEO of DataOne, adds: “We are extremely proud to count Core42 among our esteemed clientele and thrilled to take on the challenge of deploying their largest AI supercomputer in Europe within just 20 weeks.”