GABI report identifies African growth areas

The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) has issued its Unstoppable Africa 2024 Executive Summary, shedding light on transformative strategies and solutions to reshape Africa’s financial narrative and accelerate economic growth.

The report highlights GABI’s call for the development of an inclusive financing model to address Africa’s challenges, focusing on concessional financing, attracting private sector investment and mobilizing domestic resources as essential mechanisms to unlock the continent’s potential.

It also stresses the importance of African institutions taking the lead in changing global risk perceptions and supporting innovative financial solutions to de-risk projects and secure long-term investments.

Sanda Ojiambo, United Nations assistant secretary-general and CEO of the UN Global Compact, says: “The GABI 2024 Executive Summary captures the transformative outcomes of the highly successful ‘Unstoppable Africa’ event, reflecting the groundbreaking solutions and impactful discussions that transpired. This event has played a crucial role in bringing together key stakeholders to discuss and align on these transformative strategies.

“By highlighting key initiatives and partnerships, this report underscores our commitment to positioning Africa at the center of global economic transformation. It is not just a reflection of our progress but a call to action for continued collaboration and ambition. We believe that by aligning with the aspirations of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063, we can unlock the full potential of Africa and contribute to a prosperous future for all.”

The GABI 2024 report focuses on achievements in the energy sector, such as the Mission 300 initiative, which aims to provide clean energy access to 300-million Africans by 2030.

It highlights successful examples from Togo, Mauritania, and Ghana, where distributed renewable energy solutions such as mini-grids are significantly expanding energy access to rural and underserved communities.

The vital role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa’s energy transition is stressed, along with the need to empower these enterprises by bridging gaps in finance and climate action knowledge.

In the realm of digital transformation, the report accentuates the continent’s rapid technological adoption and youthful population as key drivers for economic growth. It focuses on comprehensive digital upskilling programs that are equipping African youth with the necessary skills to thrive in a digital economy.

The report highlights the launch of Itana, Africa’s first Digital Economic Zone where global and pan-African companies can incorporate online, operate remotely, and access the African talent pool and market.

The creative industries are identified as vital economic drivers. The report highlights the potential of Africa’s vibrant fashion, film, music, and entertainment sectors to deliver jobs, boost tourism, and build the African brand.

In the sports sector, the report states the need for modern infrastructure and the establishment of continental leagues to enhance economic growth, social cohesion, and cultural diplomacy. It spotlights initiatives like the Queens of the Continent Foundation and the NBA Africa Startup Accelerator Award, which are creating opportunities for young athletes and entrepreneurs.

Unstoppable Africa focused on five themes: