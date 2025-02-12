Home Affairs goes live with digital visa platform

The Department of Home Affairs goes live today with a digital platform for the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS).

This platform will drive increased tourism from the major source markets of India and China by enabling vetted and approved tour operators to submit group applications for visas for large tour groups from these two countries.

The system addresses a long-standing obstacle to tourism growth, whereby long queues, red tape and the inability to process group applications timeously led to inefficiency in the issuing of visas for tourists from these countries.

To illustrate the scale of the change: before TTOS was created, there were just two South African missions in both China and India, to serve the 2,8-billion people living in those two countries who wanted to come to South Africa as tourists.

Under the new TTOS digital-first system, tourists from India and China who use approved tour operators will no longer have to visit a mission, will no longer fill in any forms, will not need to stand in a single queue, and will receive their visas digitally within three days.

In 2023, South Africa only received 37 000 tourists from China and only 79 000 from India. By enhancing visa efficiency and security through TTOS, Home Affairs hopes to enable much faster tourism growth from these two source markets.

Dr Leon Schreiber, minister of home affairs, comments: “The fact that Home Affairs took the TTOS from conceptualisation to implementation in less than six months demonstrates our commitment to embracing digital transformation and to playing our role as an economic enabler to create jobs. Research has shown that for every twelve new tourists attracted by TTOS, we can create one new job in South Africa. This demonstrates the power of Home Affairs’ digital transformation agenda to create jobs.”

He adds: “I want to acknowledge our in-house team of developers who built this system. I also want to thank the minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, as well as the minister of tourism, Patricia de Lille, for their support in rolling out this innovative new system in record time. This shows the power of collaboration through the Government of National Unity as we pursue our apex priority to grow the economy and create jobs.”