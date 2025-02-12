Vertiv supports AI, high-density computing with global liquid cooling portfolio

Vertiv has announced the launch of Vertiv Liquid Cooling Services, providing customers with the tools to enhance system availability, improve efficiency, and navigate the evolving challenges of advanced liquid cooling systems with confidence. The offering is now globally available.

Vertiv has been delivering these services for more than a year to regional early adopters, refining best practices and gaining valuable insights that have now enabled the expansion of our liquid cooling service capabilities on a global scale. This experience brings a mature and proven approach, providing data centre operators worldwide with expert support based on real-world application and success.

AI workloads continue to reshape the data centre landscape, driving a significant increase in data centre rack densities, with 30 kW racks now becoming the standard and some reaching up to 120 kW or higher. Operators are facing increased heat loads, higher power densities, and the need for liquid cooling solutions to maintain operational continuity is in high demand.

“The increasing reliance on liquid-cooled AI servers necessitates a comprehensive approach to lifecycle management,” says Sean Graham, research director of cloud and data centre at IDC. “Given the complexities inherent in these cooling ecosystems, a robust support programme is not merely advisable, but a best practice to ensure both system availability and long-term operational viability.”

Vertiv Liquid Cooling Services offering is focused on providing seamless integration of liquid cooling systems with IT equipment and adjacent infrastructure. It includes expert installation and commissioning, ongoing maintenance with special attention to fluid management, cleanliness, and preventing air from entering the system — key for system reliability. Traditional maintenance practices aren’t enough for the complexities of liquid cooling systems supporting critical AI applications.

This offering leverages Vertiv’s decades of industry experience and provides best-practices delivery of preventive and condition-based maintenance to provide reliable and efficient system performance and to maximise availability.

Vertiv Liquid Cooling Services include a full range of solutions designed to support AI-driven and high-performance computing environments, providing seamless integration, long-term reliability, and operational continuity. Vertiv’s certified technicians and field engineers provide expert support at every stage, confirming that heat rejection systems and cooling loop fluid systems function optimally:

Startup & Commissioning Services – Proactively identify and address potential issues that could result from improper installation, preventing delays and enabling a smooth and efficient system launch while verifying quality of all of the connected equipment.

Spare Parts Availability – Quick access to replacement components, supporting faster repairs when needed, and reducing potential downtime.

End-to-End Lifecycle Support – Digital, proactive system maintenance is at the core of this offering, allowing long-term reliability and optimised cooling performance. Documentation of all processes supporting the secondary fluid network provides a health history for the equipment to inform ongoing support.

Comprehensive Fluid Management Services –Maintaining optimal coolant quality is essential for reliable system performance. Vertiv’s services include coolant sampling, laboratory testing, contamination prevention, and environmentally responsible disposal to maximise system longevity and efficiency while enhancing system resilience of the secondary fluid network and technology cooling system.

Emergency and preventive support: Emergency response teams provide rapid, on-site and remote support to diagnose and resolve issues, minimising downtime and restoring operations quickly.

“High-performance computing (HPC) and AI are critical to business innovation and competitive advantage, making reliability and efficiency in supporting critical digital infrastructure more important than ever,” says Ryan Jarvis, vice-president global services business at Vertiv. “As organisations continue to invest in AI-driven systems, they need robust liquid cooling solutions to protect their investment and to enable long-term performance.”