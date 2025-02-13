AI-powered social innovation to build more resilient cities

Technologies like Generative AI and AI Agents are poised to change the way we interact with urban environments and tackle economic and environmental challenges.

Over the next three decades, the world is projected to continue to urbanise. In fact, the share of people living in urban areas will increase from 56% in 2021 to 68% by 2050, according to UN Habitat.

While urbanisation poses a range of challenges for city governments, services, and communities to overcome, the growth of urban populations and urban areas also reveals an opportune moment to accelerate social innovation and uplift urban economies.

Tailored tech solutions, offering highly curated insights, can be leveraged to help deploy the right resources in the right places. That’s a call to action that the power of AI and data can help us catalyze.

At the beginning of 2024, and in alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11, IBM launched a request for proposals (RFP) for projects that aim to make cities safer, more resilient and more sustainable.

Out of more than 100 applications, five new organisations have been selected to join the IBM Sustainability Accelerator and collaborate with IBM experts on AI solutions to address key challenges for — and with — the communities they support.

Participants were selected for their significant level of support to the communities they serve, as well as the innovative ways each organisation plans to leverage AI technology to build more resilient cities.

C40 Cities: IBM and C40 Cities, a global network of nearly 100 mayors of the world’s leading cities, will work together to create a data-driven, AI-powered solution to help cities analyze potential risks that may arise as a result of extreme heat and the urban heat island effect. These can include stressed energy resources, increases in mortality rates, and socioeconomic disparities. The new solution will aim to enable cities to create adaptation strategies to help alleviate population health risks and economic burdens, while strengthening national resilience efforts. The Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy and the Group on Earth Observations will also support this project.

The IBM Sustainability Accelerator is a social innovation program that applies IBM technologies, such as hybrid cloud and AI, and an ecosystem of experts to enhance and scale non-profit and government organisation initiatives, accelerating economic impact.

Projects are executed in two phases, starting with the IBM Garage, then the Development and Implementation phase where IBM resources and technology help participants meet their goals.

As part of this IBM Sustainability Accelerator cohort, EY teams will provide general capacity building workshops and coaching to the resilient city cohort.