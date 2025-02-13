AI set to help sales associates juggle multiple jobs

By 2028, 10% of sellers will save enough time with AI to seek “overemployment”, covertly working multiple jobs, according to Gartner.

The implementation and use of AI in sales will result in more sellers looking to engage in additional work outside their primary employment due to freed capacity from AI automation.

Gartner’s survey of 3 496 global employees conducted in September 2024 found 41% of sellers surveyed at least somewhat agree that new technology has freed up their capacity by automating manual and repetitive tasks.

“It is important for chief sales officers (CSOs) to be aware that some of their top talent is no longer engaged, and CSOs must implement new incentive structures before seller engagement drops and talent begins to leave,” says Alyssa Cruz, senior principal analyst in the Gartner Sales Practice. “CSOs may need to revise compensation plans to remove or expand both hard and soft commission caps. This tactic will help prevent sellers from perceiving diminishing returns on their efforts.”

Gartner’s predictions for CSOs shows they must navigate the complexities of human behavioral attributes, as well as technological advances.

By 2029, 25% of Sales Organisations of Fortune 500 Companies Will Have Buyer-Facing Content and Tools Specifically Targeted to Meet the Needs of Neurodivergent Customers

Neurodivergent customers, those whose brain functions differ from those who are considered neurologically typical, make up an estimated 20% of B2B buying groups.

These customers have unique sensory and information processing needs that are often not addressed in buyer-facing content. This lack of accessible content alienates a large portion of the buying group that are critical to the decision-making process.

As awareness of neurodiversity grows, customers will increasingly seek out businesses that align with their values and offer accessible experiences, shifting away from suppliers that force customers to adapt to their offerings.

Through 2028, Approximately 30% of New Sellers Entering the Workforce Will Experience a Gap in Critical Social Sales Skills Due to an Overreliance on AI Technologies​

As sales organisations increase their interest and dependence on AI-enabled technologies, there will be a rapid decline in seller’s analytical, as well as social skills, such as effective communication, which are essential for relationship building with customers.

Addressing the widening gap in social sales capabilities will require organizations to commit substantial resources to training programs centered on fundamental interpersonal skills: relationship building, active listening, empathy and critical thinking.

Success in this evolving landscape will demand a fundamental cultural shift toward human-centric sales approaches that recognize the irreplaceable value of authentic human connections in building trust and sustaining client relationships.