Data-driven decisions key in SA’s hiring crisis

As South Africa continues to grapple with unemployment, businesses must embrace data-driven hiring practices to make informed decisions and secure top talent.

The country’s official unemployment rate stood at 32,1% in the third quarter of 2024, marking a decline from 33,5% in the previous quarter1. However, unemployment remains a major challenge despite this improvement, making it crucial for businesses to implement data-backed hiring processes.

Concerningly, about 27% of South Africans have considered emigrating, with higher consideration among the wealthiest (42%), the most educated (38%), those holding full-time jobs (36%), and the youth (32%).

This potential talent drain exacerbates the challenge of sourcing and retaining skilled professionals, heightening the need for strategic, data-driven hiring practices.

Jennifer Barkhuizen, head of marketing at Managed Integrity Evaluation (MIE), iterates the importance of comprehensive screening and vetting processes to bridge the skills gap and strengthen workforce capabilities.

“South African businesses face economic pressure and a competitive talent market. The demand for qualified professionals is greater than ever as companies seek to drive growth and contribute to economic recovery.

“To hire and retain top talent while mitigating long-term risks, businesses must prioritise data-driven hiring – incorporating background screening, credential verification and skills assessments. This is essential for building a skilled, reliable, and high-performing workforce,” says Barkhuizen.

Organisations that rush the hiring process to fill vacancies often face significant drawbacks, such as misaligned skills, high employee turnover, and lost productivity. Hiring underqualified candidates not only impacts overall company performance but increases long-term costs associated with training and rehiring.

Data-driven hiring practices provide businesses with the necessary tools to make informed hiring decisions. Through rigorous background checks, credential verification, and skills assessments, organisations can ensure that prospective employees possess the required expertise and competencies.

“By utilising comprehensive screening and leveraging data insights, businesses can bridge the skills gap effectively,” adds Barkhuizen. “Matching candidates’ qualifications and skills to specific job roles enhances workforce alignment, reduces training costs and improves overall productivity. Data-driven hiring strategies ensure that businesses employ individuals who are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to their organisations from day one.”

Sustainable business growth is directly linked to informed hiring decisions. A strong, well-vetted workforce is essential for meeting the demands of evolving industries. Effective solutions can help businesses not only fill positions but also cultivate talent development strategies that support long-term success and industry competitiveness.

“By implementing comprehensive, data-driven screening and verification solutions, businesses can strengthen their hiring strategies, enhance operational efficiency, and secure top-tier talent essential for long-term success and competitiveness,” concludes Barkhuizen.