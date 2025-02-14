The future of payment integration

As we enter 2025, Freddie Prinsloo, chief innovation officer at Amplifin, offers insights on what trends to look out for in the payments sector.

In recent years, payment solutions have evolved radically locally and internationally. With new technologies and systems emerging that are poised to redefine how businesses and consumers interact financially, it is an opportune time to explore some of the key trends driving this transformation and what they mean for the future.

One of the most significant trends is the move towards real-time payments. Systems like PayShap have gained momentum, offering instant clearing and settlement frameworks that promise to revolutionise transactions. Historically, the gap between clearing and settlement has been a major limitation of traditional EFT payments. This has resulted in inefficiencies and risks, such as high instances of fake proof of payment scams.

With real-time payments, businesses can mitigate these risks and offer consumers greater convenience. For instance, PayShap provides a real-time alternative to traditional EFTs for business-to-consumer transactions. This shows what is possible at a time when people are demanding faster and more secure commerce solutions.

But innovation always comes with challenges. Adoption rates often lag as users are hesitant to embrace unfamiliar systems. Looking back at DebiCheck, the design and implementation began years before its rollout, and adoption remains a work in progress.

However, the infrastructure improvements we’re seeing – such as more ubiquitous smartphone usage and an increasing consumer familiarity with banking apps – are helping to reduce these adoption cycles.

The importance of consumer behaviour

Of course, understanding consumer behaviour is critical to the success of payment innovations. For example, despite the rise of electronic payment options, South Africa remains a largely cash-dependent society. According to recent research, 73% of point-of-sale transactions in South Africa are still conducted in cash, a figure that has only marginally declined from 2018.

Amplifin’s own data supports this. When loans are disbursed through our solution, more than 73% of borrowers withdraw their funds as cash rather than using their debit cards for transactions.

This reliance on cash reflects a mix of convenience, cultural habits, and accessibility challenges in rural or underdeveloped areas. However, as the ecosystem evolves and new payment mechanisms prove their convenience and security, we expect to see a gradual shift towards digital transactions. The key lies in making these alternatives accessible and trusted, especially for underserved populations.

The non-negotiables of security and compliance

As payment systems evolve, security and compliance cannot be neglected. Real-time payments, while convenient, demand extensive security measures. Consumers must have confidence that their transactions are protected, and businesses need to ensure they comply with evolving regulations..

A critical issue is the rise of unauthorised access through mechanisms like instant EFTs. These often involve consumers unknowingly sharing their online banking credentials with third-party providers, a practice fraught with risks. At Amplifin, we advocate for using secure, regulated channels that put control and transparency in the hands of consumers. DebiCheck is an example of this by empowering users to authenticate mandates directly through their banks, eliminating the risks associated with third-party intermediaries.

Going beyond payments

Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will play a significant role in shaping payment integration. These technologies are already proving invaluable in fraud prevention and trend analysis, helping businesses and banks detect and respond to threats more effectively.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have much to gain from these advancements. Real-time payments can streamline operations and improve cash flow, allowing businesses to reinvest funds more quickly. These changes also come with challenges, particularly for cash-dependent SMEs that need to adapt to more transparent and regulated environments.

Increased traceability and data richness are transforming how transactions are recorded and reported. For example, modern payment mechanisms now include comprehensive metadata – from payer and payee details to transaction contexts – making it easier to comply with regulations around money laundering and financial transparency. While this can initially feel burdensome for SMEs, it ultimately builds a more trustworthy and efficient financial ecosystem.

Continued education

Trust remains the cornerstone of successful payment integration. Consumers need to trust the systems they’re using. Businesses also need to trust that their transactions will be secure and compliant. Education is crucial. Awareness is essential, whether it’s teaching consumers about the risks of sharing credentials or helping merchants understand the benefits of adopting digital payment methods.

The future of payment integration is exciting and full of potential. As the playing field evolves, we must remain focused on key principles: trust, security, and inclusivity. By embracing these, we can ensure that the innovations we’re developing are both technologically advanced and practical and impactful.