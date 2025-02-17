Kaspersky endorses UN’s Global Digital Compact

Kaspersky has joined the ranks of organisations endorsing the vision of the United Nations’ Global Digital Compact.

The framework sets out objectives and principles that participating parties will use to foster a more inclusive, open and sustainable digital future.

The Global Digital Compact is a framework for global governance of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Laying out a roadmap for co-operation to activate the potential of digital technology, the document promotes a global and inclusive effort and encourages organisations and associations to endorse its vision and principles.

The Compact is structured around five major objectives:

Ensuring that digitalisation is accelerating progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goals;

Expanding inclusion in and benefits from the digital economy;

Fostering a digital space that respects and protects human rights;

Advancing responsible data governance approaches;

Enhancing international governance of artificial intelligence for the benefit of all.

“Kaspersky has been a great supporter of global initiatives encouraging cooperation of diverse stakeholders, including governments, the private sector and civil society,” comments Yuliya Shlychkova, vice-president of public affairs at Kaspersky.

“The Global Digital Compact outlines a vision where the digital technologies act as enablers of a more sustainable world, which is inherent in our company’s mission to foster a safer online space by creating secure-by-design technologies. Kaspersky was proud to partake in the Compact elaboration and is pleased to endorse it to make the digital future a future for all.”

Kaspersky was an active participant to the informal consultations and stakeholder sessions preceding the Compact adoption at the Summit of the Future in New York in September 2024. The company has, in particular, stressed the importance of a paradigm shift in cybersecurity and its further development toward secure by design or Cyber Immune technologies, including in the context of AI system development and deployment. Another focus Kaspersky called to consider is the need to label AI-produced content and enhance cooperation among various stakeholders to ensure the AI-driven innovation brings a change for the better.