Massive growth expected for quantum computing

The global quantum computing market size is expected to reach $4,24-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20,5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Quantum computing is an emerging field with the potential to revolutionise various industries and computing paradigms. While the market for quantum computing is dynamic and subject to rapid changes, several global growth trends have been shaping up its dynamics.

Investments from governments, tech giants, and venture capitalists in quantum research and development are crucial for the advancement of quantum technology. These investments support research efforts, enable the development of cutting-edge hardware and software, and drive innovation across various industries.

Quantum technology is highly complex and requires significant resources for research and development. These investments help accelerate progress by providing funding for experimental work, the recruitment of top talent, and access to advanced research facilities.

Quantum hardware, including quantum processors and qubit architectures, has been continuously improving. Researchers are working to increase the number of qubits and improve qubit quality, making quantum computers more powerful and reliable.

Moreover, the hybrid approach, combining quantum and classical computing, has gained traction. This approach allows for practical problem-solving by harnessing the strengths of both quantum and classical computers.

Quantum cloud services have become more prevalent, making quantum computing resources accessible to a wider audience. These services offer scalability, convenience, and affordability for researchers and businesses.

Quantum cloud services allow users to pay for quantum computing resources on a usage-based model, similar to traditional cloud computing services. This pay-as-you-go approach can be more cost-effective than purchasing and maintaining quantum hardware, especially for organisations that have sporadic or variable quantum computing requirements.

North American tech giants, including IBM, Google, Microsoft, and startups such as Rigetti and IonQ, were actively involved in quantum computing research and development. These companies were competing to develop more powerful quantum hardware and software solutions.

Quantum software development was a growing trend in the region. Developers and software companies in the region were actively engaged in creating quantum algorithms, programming tools, and applications for various industries.

Highlights from the quantum computing market report include: