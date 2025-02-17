Zero trust security market to hit $92,42bn

The global zero trust security market size is anticipated to reach $92,42-billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16,6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a recent study by Grand View Research.

The growing sophistication of cyber threats and their negative impact on an organization’s operational activity have compelled several policymakers, governments, and authorities to implement and form regulations.

Currently, more than 120 countries have implemented some form of privacy laws for data protection. This is to promote data security and support consumers in ensuring that data is stored in a secured infrastructure.

The regulations and laws related to data protection generally follow the principles of notice, choice and consent, access and participation, integrity and security, and enforcement. These principles form a basic structure to advise users of the policies to safeguard their personal information, a consent to store or collect personal information, ensure the information has no unauthorized access, and ensure data collection follows compliance.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) expands across organisations and an increasing number of IoT applications collect consumer data from several touchpoints, the risk of data theft and unauthorized access to data increases.

Data protection regulations and laws are essential to prevent such attempts. Such regulations compel companies to maintain adequate security compliances and form zero-trust policies, driving market growth.

Over the years, targeted attacks on organisations across the globe have increased significantly. Attackers infiltrate a target organisation’s network infrastructure through endpoints, cloud-based applications, and other vulnerable networks. Such targeted attacks negatively impact a business’s critical operations, leading to financial losses, loss of sensitive customer information, and loss of intellectual property.

According to a sponsored study conducted by Trend Micro Incorporated with Quocirca, the most common objective of a targeted cyberattack is to impact organizational financial gains. Thus, a proactive detection layer is paramount to prevent the risk of losing regulated personal data, intellectual property, and financial loss.

Through zero security principles, proactive detection and mitigation of cyber threats can be achieved by identifying the behavior of users infiltrating any network.

Highlights from the zero trust security market report include: