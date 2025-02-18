Africans fear financial losses from cybercrime

According to a recent survey conducted by KnowBe4 Africa, 58% of respondents are very concerned about cybercrime, a figure which has almost doubled from 29% in 2023.

Fear of online fraud and losing money remain their top concern, given the increasing sophistication of AI-assisted cyberthreats.

The cybersecurity landscape in Africa is rapidly evolving and presents both significant challenges and opportunities. Africa has seen a notable increase in cybercrime), with ransomware, digital extortion and online scams being particularly prevalent.

South Africa, for instance, lost $3-billion to digital banking and mobile app crime in 2023, according to the SA Banking Risk Information Centre.

Cybercriminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods, including AI-generated content to impersonate officials and executives, while social engineering attacks become more advanced.

In response to these concerns, KnowBe4 conducted a survey to determine how prepared Africans are for cybersecurity threats. This survey, which has been done annually since 2019, polled 800 adults across seven African countries: Morocco, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya and Botswana.

“The goal of the survey was to assess respondents’ cybersecurity awareness, digital habits and online security practices,” says Anna Collard, senior vice-president: content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa. “Many challenges remain the same, but some are new, such as the alarming rise of deepfake technology.”

One of the survey’s key findings is that the Africans are more concerned about cybercrime than they were two years ago. The percentage of respondents who said they were “very concerned” about cybercrime almost doubled to 58% in 2025, compared to 29% in 2023. Fear of online fraud and losing money remained their top concern.

Another important insight is that the use of smart phones in Africa is on the rise. Mobile data usage increased from 71% in 2023 to 75% in 2025. Added to this was the fact that the use of mobile financial services, both for payments and banking, increased significantly from 63% to 85%.

“The rise in mobile banking and payments indicates greater financial inclusion through digital means, which is generally positive for economic development in Africa,” says Collard. “However, an increase in mobile banking and payments also increases the attack surface for cybercriminals, which underscores the importance of mobile-centric security education.”

Another trend is that although WhatsApp is traditionally used for sharing messages with friends and family, work-related usage of WhatsApp increased slightly from 89% in the previous poll to 93% in this year’s survey.

Other popular apps used by respondents for work were email, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Zoom.

“The increase in WhatsApp usage for work shows a further blurring of lines between users’ personal and professional lives,” comments Collard. “This can lead to increased risks, as personal devices may not have the same level of security as corporate-managed devices.”

A worrying trend is the level of ease with which African users give away their personal information. The percentage of respondents “very unlikely” to give away personal information almost halved from 29% in 2023 to 14% in 2025.

The survey found that 14% of respondents are comfortable sharing personal information, with 8% saying they are likely to do so if they can get something in return, such as a discount, and 6% saying they share personal information all the time.

“This is a concerning trend and reveals the need for more training on personal security,” says Collard. “This is further emphasised by the lack of understanding among respondents about what constitutes a strong password and multi-factor authentication.”

Understanding of strong passwords slightly decreased from 62% in 2023 to 58% in 2025, while comprehension of multi-factor authentication remained stable at around 58%.

“The latest survey aims to identify key vulnerabilities that should be a priority for individuals, organisations and policy makers,” says Collard.

She believes the survey highlights areas that should be addressed in 2025 to achieve strong and strategic cybersecurity. “Despite increased concern about cybercrime among the survey’s respondents, there are still gaps in knowledge and practice that need to be addressed to improve overall cybersecurity posture across the continent.”