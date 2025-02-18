Drone market to reach $163,6-billion by 2030

The global drone market size is anticipated to reach $163,6-billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 14,3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.
Evolving regulations facilitating easier drone integration into airspace and operations and improvements in energy density, charge/discharge rates, and overall battery performance, which are extending flight times and enhancing operational capabilities of battery-powered drones, are expected to drive market growth.
Clearer guidelines and modernised approval processes are enabling businesses to utilize drones more effectively for various applications, from aerial surveys to last-mile delivery.
Innovations in areas, such as propulsion systems, battery life, sensors, and autonomy, are enhancing capabilities and functionalities of drones. For example, innovations in lightweight materials and more efficient batteries have extended flight times and payload limits, enabling drones to perform a wider range of tasks.
These technological advancements are improving drone performance, reliability, and safety, increasing their appeal to various industries and applications, and driving market growth.
Highlights from the drone market report includes:
- Hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 58% in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for advanced drones with improved features, such as high-resolution cameras and long-range connectivity,
- Hybrid segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growing adaptability of hybrid drones in varying farm sizes to ensure balanced crop monitoring.
- Remotely operated segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to the increasing adoption of drones for surveillance and security applications.
- The 2KG to 19KG segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of drones for public safety and emergency response applications.
- Battery-powered segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to the improvements in energy density, charge/discharge rates, and overall battery performance.
- Military segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to the intensive use of military drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), by defense forces worldwide for investigation, intelligence gathering, surveillance, target acquisition, and combat operations.
- North America dominated the market in 2024 owing to the increasing adoption of drones in various commercial applications, particularly in agriculture, construction, and oil & gas, among other industries and industry verticals.