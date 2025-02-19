HP buys Humane’s AI tech for $116m

HP Inc has announced a definitive agreement to acquire key AI capabilities from Humane, including its AI-powered platform Cosmos, skilled technical talent, and intellectual property with more than 300 patents and patent applications.

“This investment will rapidly accelerate our ability to develop a new generation of devices that seamlessly orchestrate AI requests both locally and in the cloud,” says Tuan Tran, president of technology and innovation at HP. “Humane’s AI platform Cosmos, backed by an incredible group of engineers, will help us create an intelligent ecosystem across all HP devices from AI PCs to smart printers and connected conference rooms. This will unlock new levels of functionality for our customers and deliver on the promises of AI.”

The acquisition brings a highly skilled group of Humane engineers, architects, and product innovators to HP’s Technology and Innovation Organisation. They will form HP IQ, HP’s new AI innovation lab focused on building an intelligent ecosystem across HP’s products and services for the future of work.

“We’re excited to join HP at such a pivotal moment in the industry and help shape the future of intelligent experiences,” say Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, co-founders of Humane. “HP’s scale, global reach, and operational excellence — combined with our design-led approach, integration technology, and engineering expertise — will redefine workforce productivity.”

The $116-million transaction is expected to close at the end of this month.