MTN Partners with the Eastern Cape SAPS

MTN has announced a strategic partnership with the Eastern Cape Provincial Police Board and Eastern Cape Community Police Forum (CPF) to protect critical network infrastructure which has seen an average of 71 vandalism incidents over the past six months.

The initiative forms part of MTN’s strategy to combat vandalism and theft of network batteries and cables at MTN Base Transceiver Stations within communities in the region and across the country.

Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa, comments: “These criminal activities not only disrupt the communities we proudly serve but also deny them vital access to connectivity, impacting their work, their safety, and their ability to stay connected with loved ones. This has profound and lasting consequences on their lives and livelihoods.

“By standing united with law enforcement in this region, we are not merely protecting our network – we are safeguarding the well-being of our communities and investing in the future of our nation.”

Both SAPS and the CPF in the Eastern Cape will be contributing to the initiative by deploying law enforcement personnel and community patrollers to monitor and respond to security breaches at MTN network base stations in the affected communities. The partnership focuses on strengthening collaboration between MTN, the Eastern Cape SAPS and the CPF in high-risk areas such as Mthatha and Queenstown.

The pilot initiative launched in Gauteng in 2023 with the Gauteng Provincial Community Police Board demonstrated measurable success with a 35% reduction in MTN-related crime and asset losses in the province. Continuing this momentum with the Eastern Cape will enhance crime-fighting efforts, particularly with the strategic support of the SAPS Critical Infrastructure Task Team.

The partnership involves several key elements that work together to improve business efficiency and stop crime.

MTN will provide the Mthatha SAPS Joint Operations Centre with laptops, computers, printers, furniture, power supply units, and reliable internet connectivity to support their operational needs. In addition, the CPF patrollers will receive essential equipment, including uniforms, panic buttons, and two-way radios, ensuring they are well-equipped to enhance community safety.

To strengthen crime detection and response capabilities, Mobile Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras will be installed on selected SAPS patrol vehicles. This strategic deployment aims to enhance law enforcement’s ability to swiftly identify and respond to criminal activity.

The partnership also aims to improve the skills of SAPS and CPF by giving them resources, technology, and operational support, as well as putting intelligence-driven plans into action to stop criminal activities that target MTN infrastructure. Also, outreach programs will be used to educate people in the area about the effects of vandalising public property and encourage active participation in crime prevention.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding, MTN will be sharing crime intelligence, technological advancements and crime pattern analysis with SAPS and CPF to enhance the response efforts. In addition, SAPS,

CPF and MTN will be implementing a continuous monitoring framework designed to track reductions in theft and vandalism and ensure the ongoing effectiveness of the partnership.

Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa (SAPS) notes: “This partnership is anticipated to significantly reduce crime that targets mobile network infrastructure while prioritising the development of safer communities and strengthening relationships between law enforcement agencies and corporate stakeholders.”