Quality management software market set to hit $20,66bn

The global quality management software market size is projected to reach $20,66-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10,6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research.
This growth can be attributed to various factors such as controlling business operational risk and compliance, better supplier visibility and control, and effective business decisions across organizations.
QMS improves operating margins by evaluating performance effectiveness and improving the quality of finished products. It aids in the promotion of consistent and proper record-keeping by increasing employee awareness and reducing wastage & unnecessary expenses.
The consistent usage of QMS helps in reducing the frequency of quality issues and identifying areas of improvement for organisations. QMS helps remarkably in gaining cost-efficiency, particularly in the areas of rework, scrap, warranty cost reduction, and field service. As these cost reductions have a direct impact on the bottom-line profits without incurring any additional costs, there can be a significant rise in productivity and profitability.
Due to the growing numbers of customers across developing countries such as, China and India, various market players are expanding their footprints to these countries to stay competitive in the market.
QMS supports end-use industries and sectors such as pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and consumer goods and retail in enhancing the quality and availability of their offerings across the world.
The pharmaceutical industry is focusing on enhancing pharmaceutical quality systems and prioritizing and identifying the quality of products, which can be achieved by adopting QMS. The system allows pharmaceutical companies to develop effective monitoring & control based on product quality. Pharmaceutical QMS also allows pharmaceutical companies to develop quality products, exercise control over suppliers, support data integrity, and maintain overall compliance.
Highlights of the quality management software market report include:
- Based on solution, the complaint-handling segment held the largest revenue share of over 15% in 2024. A complaint-handling management system can assist in managing various intricate client inquiries, resolving their problems, and providing them better experience
- Based on deployment, the cloud segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Cloud-based quality management software is accessible through a web browser and is hosted on the cloud. Cloud-based deployments require the vendor to oversee all upgrades
- Based on enterprise size, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs usually place a high priority on cost-effectiveness, so they require QMS solutions. The use of comprehensive QMS helps SMEs expand their business and maintain regulatory compliance
- Based on end-use, the healthcare segment is expected to register a highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. QMS solutions prioritize the quality of products to improve the quality of the healthcare system. QMS also helps healthcare companies maintain compliance, develop quality products, control suppliers, and maintain data integrity
- Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 12,7% over the forecast period. The growing awareness of quality management compliance and standards has led to the increased demand for QMS in the manufacturing and transportation & logistics industries across the region