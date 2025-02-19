Quality management software market set to hit $20,66bn

The global quality management software market size is projected to reach $20,66-billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10,6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research.

This growth can be attributed to various factors such as controlling business operational risk and compliance, better supplier visibility and control, and effective business decisions across organizations.

QMS improves operating margins by evaluating performance effectiveness and improving the quality of finished products. It aids in the promotion of consistent and proper record-keeping by increasing employee awareness and reducing wastage & unnecessary expenses.

The consistent usage of QMS helps in reducing the frequency of quality issues and identifying areas of improvement for organisations. QMS helps remarkably in gaining cost-efficiency, particularly in the areas of rework, scrap, warranty cost reduction, and field service. As these cost reductions have a direct impact on the bottom-line profits without incurring any additional costs, there can be a significant rise in productivity and profitability.

Due to the growing numbers of customers across developing countries such as, China and India, various market players are expanding their footprints to these countries to stay competitive in the market.

QMS supports end-use industries and sectors such as pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and consumer goods and retail in enhancing the quality and availability of their offerings across the world.

The pharmaceutical industry is focusing on enhancing pharmaceutical quality systems and prioritizing and identifying the quality of products, which can be achieved by adopting QMS. The system allows pharmaceutical companies to develop effective monitoring & control based on product quality. Pharmaceutical QMS also allows pharmaceutical companies to develop quality products, exercise control over suppliers, support data integrity, and maintain overall compliance.

