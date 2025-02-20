The biggest mistakes you make when asking for an increase

Negotiating a salary increase is a crucial career skill, yet many employees make mistakes that weaken their chances of success.

By Dr Chris Blair, CEO of 21st Century

In South Africa, where structured HR policies typically govern pay progression, employees must approach salary discussions strategically. Industry dynamics also play a role in how salary negotiations unfold, requiring tailored approaches.

Common mistakes and their causes include:

Failing to Prepare and Provide Justification – Many employees request raises based on personal financial needs rather than their contributions. Employers consider market rates, company performance, and individual value. Without data to support their request, employees weaken their argument.

Many employees request raises based on personal financial needs rather than their contributions. Employers consider market rates, company performance, and individual value. Without data to support their request, employees weaken their argument.

Requesting an increase outside of performance reviews or budget cycles reduces the likelihood of success. HR policies often dictate when raises are considered, so employees should align their requests accordingly.

Arguing that a colleague earns more for a similar role is ineffective. Salary differences arise from experience, qualifications, and negotiation skills. A stronger case focuses on personal contributions.

Approaching the conversation with entitlement, frustration, or demands often backfires. Employers prefer rational, business-oriented discussions.

Industry-specific salary negotiation approaches include:

Technology Sector

Why It Differs: The tech industry faces skill shortages, leading to competitive salaries and frequent job offers. Employees with in-demand skills have strong negotiation power.

Effective Approach: Employees should emphasise their technical expertise, impact on innovation, and industry salary benchmarks. They can also leverage external job offers strategically.

Hospitality Sector

Why It Differs: The industry often operates on tight margins with lower salaries, making increases harder to secure. Pay structures are standardised in large hotel chains.

Effective Approach: Employees should highlight service excellence, customer satisfaction scores, and revenue contributions. Timing requests before peak seasons may increase success rates.

Manufacturing Sector

Why It Differs: Pay progression is often structured within collective bargaining agreements, with limited room for individual negotiation. Wage increases depend on union negotiations and company performance.

Effective Approach: Employees should frame requests around efficiency improvements, safety records, and contributions to production output. If in a non-unionised role, aligning with operational goals is key.

Financial Services Sector

Why It Differs: Financial services firms offer structured pay scales but also provide performance-based bonuses. Compensation aligns with profitability and regulatory constraints.

Effective Approach: Employees should emphasise revenue impact, compliance expertise, or leadership in high-value projects. Benchmarking against market rates within regulated salary bands strengthens the case.

Executive versus general staff approaches

Executives negotiate increases based on strategic contributions, profit impact, and leadership, while general staff typically align their requests with performance metrics and industry benchmarks. Executives have greater negotiation leverage, while general employees must navigate structured HR processes (Lazear, 2018).

South African-Specific Considerations

In South Africa, salary negotiations must account for factors such as labour laws, employment equity policies, and industry-specific wage structures. The Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) and Labour Relations Act (LRA) set minimum wage standards and protect employees from unfair labour practices.

Additionally, Employment Equity (EE) regulations require companies to balance salary adjustments with transformation objectives, meaning pay increases must align with broader diversity and inclusion. In unionised sectors such as manufacturing and mining, wage increases are often negotiated collectively rather than individually.

In contrast, sectors like financial services and technology provide more room for performance-based salary adjustments. Employees must also consider South Africa’s economic climate, as salary negotiations during downturns may be less successful.

Furthermore, skills shortages in industries such as IT, engineering, and healthcare increase leverage for employees with specialised expertise. Understanding these national factors ensures that salary requests align with both legal and economic realities.

Effective Narrative for Requesting an Increase

“I appreciate the opportunities I have had in this company and the role I play in achieving our goals. Over the past [X months/years], I have contributed by [specific achievements]. My responsibilities have grown, and I have taken on additional duties that add value to the company. Based on market research and internal benchmarks, I would like to discuss a salary adjustment that reflects my contributions. I am open to discussing how I can further align my work with company priorities to justify this increase.”