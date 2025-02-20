Youngsters can’t live without gadgets, but have little safety guidance

According to a recent Kaspersky survey, 91% of parents surveyed in South Africa use gadgets to entertain and occupy their children while traveling or to gain some free time for themselves.

Indeed, half (50%) of children in South Africa receive their first personal device – a smartphone or tablet – quite early, at the age of 3-7 years.

However, a quarter of respondents in South Africa (26%) have not discussed Internet safety rules with their children. This means that some of the children, who are often left one-on-one with their devices, are not always aware of how to behave safely online.

The children themselves admit that gadgets play a significant role in their lives. According to their own admission, 72% in South Africa cannot live without their gadgets. Smartphones, tablets and game consoles are at the top of the list of the most desirable devices for children.

This emphasises the critical need for children to understand that they can be exposed to threats online, what this means and how to safely navigate this through appropriate device rules and guidelines.

“Most parents give their children gadgets in order to entertain them, spare some time for themselves or calm down their kids. However, children shouldn’t use digital devices uncontrolled. Rather parents should monitor their child’s digital life better. This can be done by limiting screen time and holding conversations, however, a security solution is also needed,” comments Seifallah Jedidi, head of consumer channel in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

“Applying parental control is not showing distrust to your child; it’s a sensible precaution with which you can, among other things, protect the device and the data on it. It allows parents to control which sites their children visit and which games they play, as well as disallowing file downloads, blocking access to content on unwanted topics and preventing the disclosure of confidential information. This way, Kaspersky’s technologies help protect finances and confidential data from cybercriminals and protect children from the risks that may lurk in the online environment,” he adds.

Kaspersky suggests protecting children with the following proactive measures: