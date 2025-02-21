Mobile tech, DX could boost global GDP by $11trn

The global economy is seeing a dramatic shift, with advanced connectivity and mobile technologies set to contribute $11-trillion to global GDP by 2030 – representing 8,4% of the total.

According to a new study launched by GSMA Intelligence ahead of MWC Barlelona, this surge represents a significant increase from the contribution of $6,5-trillion (5,8% of overall GDP) in 2024, emphasising the growing role and exciting potential of digital technologies and enterprise transformation in reshaping industries.

GSMA Intelligence’s Economic Growth and the Digital Transformation of Enterprises 2025 report highlights manufacturing, financial services, automotive and aviation as pivotal sectors, contributing nearly 34% of the projected $11-trillion impact by 2030. Advanced connectivity will continue to transform these industries, driving significant cost efficiencies and revenue growth globally.

Pau Castells, head of economic analysis at GSMA Intelligence, says: “Advanced connectivity such as 5G is unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth. However, to realise its full potential, more collaboration is needed between policymakers, network operators and enterprises to overcome barriers to enterprise adoption such as high implementation costs and lack of technical expertise. Only through deep cooperation can we fully harness the benefits of this digital revolution.”

Highlights of the study include the following:

Manufacturing

Manufacturing currently accounts for 23% of global GDP, facing significant challenges including supply chain disruptions and the need to adjust to climate targets. Promisingly, the adoption of technologies such as IoT, robotics and big data analytics is projected to boost the sector’s GDP by $2,1-trillion by 2030.

By integrating advanced connectivity solutions, including 5G, the report predicts manufacturers could achieve over $400-billion in annual cost savings by 2030.

Financial services

The financial services sector currently contributes 7% to global GDP, experiencing rapid transformation through widespread adoption of technologies including cloud computing, AI, and blockchain. According to our research, this transformation will boost the sector’s GDP by nearly $900-billion by 2030.

Next-gen connectivity plays a central role in enabling new channels to real-time data analysis, integration of artificial intelligence for improved task efficiency and faster time to market for new products. By 2030, this could uplift sector’s revenue by nearly $140-billion in indirect benefits.

Automotive

The automotive sector contributes approximately 3% to global GDP, and it is undergoing a profound transformation driven by the adoption of connected, electric and autonomous mobility solutions. By 2030, digital technologies are expected to increase the industry’s GDP by almost $600-billion.

5G will play a critical role in enabling smart automotive factories and autonomous vehicle operations, saving the sector a projected $45-billion annually by 2030.

Aviation

Contributing 1% to global GDP, the aviation sector uses digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experiences. Digital transformation is expected to boost the sector’s GDP by $200-billion by 2030.

5G-enabled smart airport solutions, including IoT sensors and AI-powered systems, will enhance infrastructure monitoring, asset tracking and security systems, potentially saving airports $10-billion annually by 2030.

Redefining connectivity with 5G

As industries worldwide undergo rapid digital transformation, 5G stands out as a key component of economic growth, with nearly 85% of enterprises rating 5G as critical to their digital transformation strategies.

With ultra-fast data transmission, low latency and massive device connectivity, 5G is enabling use cases previously constrained by legacy technologies.

The report highlights that industries adopting 5G technologies are experiencing accelerated progress in automation, AI integration and IoT-based solutions.