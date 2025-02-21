Quantum developments raise privacy, security concerns

Microsoft’s recent announcement of the Majorana 1 quantum chip marks a significant milestone in the evolution of quantum computing, bringing us closer to realising quantum computers capable of performing complex computations at unprecedented speeds.

While this progress holds immense potential for various industries, it also raises concerns about the future of online privacy and data security, according to Marijus Briedis, chief technology officer at NordVPN.

“Quantum computers have the potential to break traditional encryption methods, such as RSA and ECC, which currently safeguard much of our online communications and data,” he says.

“The superior processing power of quantum computers could enable them to decrypt information that was previously considered secure, posing a significant threat to personal privacy, corporate data, and national security.

“One immediate concern is the practice of ‘harvest now, decrypt later’, where malicious actors collect encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it once quantum computing capabilities become available. This means that sensitive information being transmitted securely now could be vulnerable to exposure in the future as quantum technology advances.”

Briedis says NordVPN, has begun this journey by implementing post-quantum cryptography in its applications. “In 2024, we introduced a post-quantum cryptography upgrade for the NordLynx protocol in our Linux, Windows, Android, iOS apps, tvOS, Android TV, and we plan to extend this protection to all our applications, ensuring long-term security for our users.

“While the practical deployment of large-scale quantum computers may still be years away, the time to act is now. By adopting quantum-resistant encryption and staying ahead of technological advancements, we can safeguard our data against future threats.

“It’s imperative for individuals, businesses, and governments to recognise the implications of quantum computing on privacy and to take proactive measures to protect sensitive information in this emerging era.”