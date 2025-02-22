Intern: Business Analyst at The Foschini Group

Key Responsibilities:

Evaluation of Change Requests to collate and provide estimations and the assessment of change.

Gathering business requirements from a wide range of Operations Customers across various divisions.

Prepare Business, Functional, and System Requirement documents.

Working collaboratively with interdisciplinary teams including technical, functional, and business at both local and remote locations.

Involved in the support of deployments. This entails creating and maintaining system-related documentation, such as business requirements, process flows, and configuration worksheets.

Configuring system settings and options and executing unit integrations and system testing.

Collaborating with the client’s businesses for the design of processes and providing solutions for implementation.

Unit Testing to ensure that configuration works according to the requirements.

Quality Assurance Testing to ensure development meets requirements.

User Acceptance Testing/ Provide guidance to business on UAT.

Manage configuration/development into Production.

Production Testing to ensure that requirements work in production

Qualifications:

Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in Business, Technology, or a related field.

Basic understanding of ERP/EPM/Automation systems is a plus.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies through coursework or projects.

Interest in change management and willingness to learn and support implementation efforts.

Ability to provide support in change management activities.

Basic knowledge of Operations Systems is advantageous.

Skills:

Strong conflict management skills

Excellent written communication, presentation and negotiation skills

Sound judgement, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

Good facilitation skills and the ability to articulate ideas effectively.

Organised and thorough

Continuous Improvement Principles

Behaviours:

Applies market and business insights in order to drive organisational objectives

Effectively works with others to achieve shared goals

Creates an environment within collaboration sessions to foster and nurture a culture of creativity which drives success

Thinks and plans strategically, focusing on the long-term goals and objectives of the organisation

Understands and navigates dynamics created by processes, systems, and people

Assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes

Quickly adapts and acquires new knowledge, skills, and competencies in a rapidly changing environment

Interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when eliciting and collaborating with multiple teams

Takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon delivery of outputs

Sets ambitious goals and takes focused action to achieve desired outcomes to deliver measurable results

Reporting and analysis to track and feedback on progress of outputs

Please ensure that your Line Manager and Company HR are aware and support your application.

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

ABOUT US

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

ABOUT THE TEAM

Designers play a key role in delivering creative solutions for our brands. They look for new and exciting ways to apply visual trends in fashion products, store design, marketing, learning and communication. Their minds are curious, and they are constantly seeking new ways to connect our customers to our brands.

