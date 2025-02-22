Senior Cloud Solutions Architect – Gauteng West Rand

Feb 22, 2025

  • Lead the development of complex architectural solutions for deals from pre-sales to proposal and delivery, stitching together appropriate assets and contributing to commercial modelling.
  • A deep technical expert in Solution Architecture who works with the Solution Sales leads in the translation of eTOM/ TOGAF frameworks, Blueprints and Converged Solution Architecture/assets into pre-sales and sales marketing collateral for the Business Line area.
  • Work closely with the Solution sales to develop effective pre-sales and sales collateral that articulates both the underpinning architecture as well as the business benefits of proposed Business Line solutions.
  • Directly drive technical solution and architecture for pre-sales/RFPs within the Business Line.
  • Provide direct support on pilot, initial and priority implementations, conducting reviews post implementation to update architecture and solutions to standardise solutions that can be replicated and industrialised.

Desired Skills:

  • Presales Architecture
  • Solution Architecture
  • Cloud

