Dell launches simplified AI PC portfolio

Dell Technologies has launched a new AI PC portfolio built for personal and professional computing.

To simplify choices for customers, the new portfolio consists of three simple product categories which focus on core customer needs. These are Dell (designed for play, school and work), Dell Pro (designed for professional-grade productivity) and Dell Pro Max (designed for maximum performance).

“We’ve made it easy to distinguish products within each of the new product categories, and our consistent approach to tiering lets customers pinpoint the exact device for their specific needs. Above and beyond the starting point, there’s a Plus tier that offers the most scalable performance and a Premium tier that delivers the ultimate in mobility and design,” says Doug Woolley, GM and vice-president of Dell Technologies South Africa.

The Dell launch features four new Copilot+ devices from the Plus tier, which introduces Dell’s scalable Dell PCs with a balance between versatility and productivity. With a new design, the devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2, V SKUs).

The Dell 14 Plus and Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 are portable devices that offer flexibility to those who blend their creative and everyday needs.

With a larger screen for enhanced consumption, the Dell 16 Plus & Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1 allow for both traditional and creative workflows.

The new Dell Pro laptop portfolio features durable and reliable materials designed to handle the demands of your busy workday.

These PCs include Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2, V and U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen processor options, featuring an NPU, CPU and GPU. They offer good battery life and on-device AI, Copilot+ experiences.

Dell Pro 13/14 Premium: The Copilot+ device is a sleek and lightweight yet powerful laptop option for executives, sales managers and consultants who value performance and portability on the go. It’s available in 13- and 14-inch display sizes.

The Dell Pro 14 Premium features 90% recycled magnesium in the chassis for an elegant, light and long-lasting experience.

Dell Pro 13/14/16 Plus is offered in a variety of configurations, form factors and display sizes (13-, 14- and 16-inch) – all on the same system BIOS to simplify ordering and management for IT departments. Dell Pro Plus features a minimal design in platinum silver for a calm look and feel. Designed with 50% recycled and low emissions aluminium, it provides a durable and sustainable finish. USB, HDMI and Thunderbolt port options, plus 5G and WiFi 7, provide dependable connectivity and flexibility no matter where you’re working. It’s also built to withstand rigorous MIL-STD testing, delivering reliability for your fleet. Equipped with sleek narrow borders on a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio display, your teams can easily stay productive.

Dell Pro 14/16: The base tier of Dell Pro – simply Dell Pro – delivers essential performance for everyday productivity. Available in 14- and 16-inch, these laptops are available with a metallic finish in platinum silver and a laser textured finish in magnetite (dark grey). With a 16:10 aspect ratio and a low-power display, you can maximise your battery life and meet your deadlines on the go.

Dell Pro Desktops: Available in micro, slim and tower form factors, the Dell Pro desktops also feature Intel Core Ultra (Series 2, U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen processor options. These are Dell’s first commercial desktops with NPUs, bringing the benefits of AI-optimised performance and energy efficiency to PC users, regardless of form factor.

Designed for demanding applications, the new Dell Pro Max portfolio offers a range of high-performance PCs.

The devices include Intel Core (Series 2, U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen and AMD Threadripper processor options as well as professional graphics. Users can power intensive workloads from animation to video rendering, run AI inferencing and finetune large language models (LLMs) while maintaining security and managing costs.

Dell Pro Max 14/16: Dell Pro Max PCs pack high-end performance in a portable, lightweight and modern design, with Dell Pro Max Plus and Premium models coming later this year. The all-new 16-inch size provides expansive screen real estate and supports complex and high-performance applications on the go. The spacious display offers up to QHD+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and an optional touch screen. With support up to the Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, designers, engineers and architects have the performance required for AI inferencing, rendering and creative applications.

Dell Pro Max Desktops: The scalable desktop PCs support industry applications such as architecture, design, graphical and data analysis, and enable light AI workloads. Available in micro, slim and tower form factors, all desktops offer Nvidia RTX professional graphics and AMD graphics options to power your demanding tasks.

“The Dell portfolio will expand later this year to include more AMD and Snapdragon X Series processor options. We will also introduce new devices in the base tier, which offers everyday devices that provide effortless use and practical design, and the Premium tier, which continues the XPS legacy loved by consumers and prosumers alike,” Woolley says.