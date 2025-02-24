ESA, Red Cross bring space technology to disaster management

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MoI) to harness space technology for humanitarian assistance worldwide.

The partnership will combine ESA’s space expertise with ICRC’s humanitarian reach to develop space-enabled solutions that can help protect and assist communities affected by disasters and conflicts across Europe and beyond.

In humanitarian crises – particularly within fragile, conflict-affected contexts – ensuring accurate information and resilient communication is a huge challenge for organising relief efforts.

The partnership between ESA and ICRC aims to develop a space-enabled system that integrates satellite and terrestrial data sources while processing this data into actionable information in real-time. This allows first responders and humanitarian workers to stay informed and respond swiftly, no matter where they are.

Satellites will keep humanitarian teams connected even when ground networks fail or are unavailable, while Earth observation capabilities allow teams to monitor developing situations and identify areas needing urgent assistance.

This integrated approach ensures that critical information reaches those who need it, enabling them to make informed decisions even in the most challenging environments.

“In the face of emergencies, the ability to deliver actionable information to decision-makers anytime and anywhere can make all the difference for saving lives and livelihoods. This approach empowers humanitarian workers to make informed decisions in the best interest of affected populations, even in the most fragile and complex environments,” says Josef Aschbacher, director-general of the ESA.

The partnership is linked to ESA’s Civil Security from Space (CSS) programme and builds on existing successful collaborations with a number of Red Cross National Societies. It also supports ESA’s Rapid and Resilient Crisis Response (R3) accelerator, which aims to ensure inclusive and easy access to space-enabled solutions to support all phases of crisis management, including in humanitarian operations.

“Working with the International Committee of the Red Cross enables ESA to play a pivotal role in making sure that humanitarian organisations have the tools needed to help people and communities, even in the most trying scenarios. The CSS programme will ensure that these systems are developed to deliver maximum impact for aid workers and the communities they serve,” says Laurent Jaffart, ESA’s director of connectivity and secure communications.