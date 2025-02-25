Apple to invest $500bn in US infrastructure

Apple has announced its largest-ever spend commitment, with plans to spend and invest more than $500-billion in the US over the next four years.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500-billion commitment to our country’s future,” says Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

As part of its package of US investments, Apple and partners will open a new advanced manufacturing facility in Houston to produce servers that support Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that helps users write, express themselves, and get things done. Apple will also double its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund, create an academy in Michigan to train the next generation of US manufacturers, and grow its research and development investments in the US to support cutting-edge fields like silicon engineering.

The $500-billion commitment includes Apple’s work with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, direct employment, Apple Intelligence infrastructure and data centres, corporate facilities, and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states.

As part of its new US investments, Apple will work with manufacturing partners to begin production of servers in Houston later this year. A 250 000-square-foot server manufacturing facility, slated to open in 2026, will create thousands of jobs.

Previously manufactured outside the US, the servers that will soon be assembled in Houston play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence, and are the foundation of Private Cloud Compute.

As part of this new investment, Apple is doubling its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund, which was created in 2017 to support world-class innovation and high-skilled manufacturing jobs across America. The growing commitment will increase the fund from $5-billion to $10-billion, focused on promoting advanced manufacturing and skills development throughout the country.