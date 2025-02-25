Network International processes payments for MTN Fintech

Network International has been appointed as a payment processor – issuing partner for MTN Group Fintech, which provides mobile financial services in Africa.

The partnership will focus on rolling out card issuance products across key MTN Fintech markets, starting with Rwanda which is already operational.

Soon Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria will also be covered under this collaboration.

Network International will provide a comprehensive range of services, including transaction processing, card management and online fraud prevention.

Dr Reda Helal, group MD: processing for Africa and co-head group processing at Network International, comments: “Our collaboration with MTN Group Fintech marks a major milestone for our outsourced payments services in Africa. It demonstrates our ability to successfully serve Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) via our fully-fledged processing solutions and our continued dedication and commitment to the African region. We are excited to support MTN Group Fintech’s growth strategy, and its business development plans across the continent.”

Cedric N’guessan, executive for payment and e-commerce at MTN Group Fintech, adds: “This collaboration with Network International is pivotal in enhancing financial inclusion across Africa and beyond. It enables our customers to actively engage in the global economy, aligning perfectly with our strategic goals alongside Mastercard to broaden access to digital financial services across the continent.”