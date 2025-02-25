Xeon 6 with P-cores enable next-gen computing

Intel has launched Xeon 6 processors with Performance-cores (P-cores), enabling modernised infrastructures that meet the demands of next-gen workloads like AI, high-performing and efficient compute – from data centres to networks and edge to PC.

“We are intensely focused on bringing cutting-edge leadership products to market that solve our customers’ greatest challenges and help drive the growth of their business,” says Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products. “The Xeon 6 family delivers the industry’s best CPU for AI and groundbreaking features for networking, while simultaneously driving efficiency and bringing down the total cost of ownership.”

Intel’s latest Xeon 6 processors feature significant advancements in both data centre and networking portfolios.

The Intel Xeon 6700/6500 series processor with P-cores is the ideal CPU for modern data centres, offering the perfect balance between performance and energy efficiency. Delivering an average of 1,4x better performance than the previous generation across a wide range of enterprise workloads, Xeon 6 is also the foundational central processing unit (CPU) for AI systems, pairing well with a GPU as a host node CPU. Compared to 5th Generation AMD EPYC processors, Xeon 6 provides up to 1,5x better performance in AI inference on chip using one-third fewer cores. Xeon 6 processors also enable substantial performance-per-watt efficiency, allowing for 5:1 consolidation of a five-year-old server on average, with potential for up to 10:1 in certain use cases, resulting in up to 68% savings in total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Intel Xeon 6 for network and edge is a system-on-chip (SoC) designed for high performance and power efficiency. It leverages Intel’s built-in accelerators for virtualised radio access networks (vRAN), media, AI and network security, addressing the growing demand for network and edge solutions in an AI-driven world. Xeon 6 SoCs deliver up to 2.4x the RAN capacity and a 70% improvement in performance-per-watt compared to previous generations thanks to Intel vRAN Boost. Additionally, Xeon 6 is the industry’s first server SoC with a built-in media accelerator — the Intel Media Transcode Accelerator – enabling up to 14x performance per watt gain versus Intel Xeon 6538N .

As AI adoption continues to accelerate, organisations are projected to spend up to $153-billion on generative AI (GenAI) by 2027, with total spending for machine learning and analytics reaching $361-billion, according to IDC. Intel Xeon 6 is optimised to capture a significant share of this growing market, with Intel collaborating with silicon, software and solution providers to enable the AI ecosystem.

With 5G and AI poised to transform connectivity, traditional network optimisation strategies are no longer sufficient. To unlock the full potential of next-gen networks and connectivity, telecom operators are adopting technologies like network slicing, AI-powered radio controllers and cloud-native architectures. By leveraging Intel’s unified Xeon platform, operators can dynamically optimise workloads, reduce costs and build scalable, flexible networks that adapt in real time to changing customer demands, traffic patterns and market shifts.

Key performance highlights of the Intel Xeon 6 SoC include:

Webroot CSI upload model inference is up to 4,3x faster than Intel Xeon D-2899NT.

AI RAN performance per core is improved by up to 3,2x compared with the previous generation with vRAN Boost.

A 38-core system supports int8 inferencing of up to 38 simultaneous camera streams on a video edge server.

Intel also unveiled two new Ethernet controller and network adapter product lines to address the growing demands of enterprise, telecommunications, cloud, high performance computing (HPC), edge and AI applications. Initial availability includes dual-port 25GbE PCIe and OCP 3.0-compliant adapters, with additional configurations expected this year.