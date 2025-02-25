Your vehicle is more likely to be hijacked than stolen

Tracker’s vehicle crime statistics for July to December 2024 reveal that nationally, hijackings comprise 56% of all vehicle crime incidents, while theft accounts for 44%.

However, hijacking becomes more pronounced when evaluating business-owned vehicles and specific provinces in South Africa.

The Tracker Vehicle Crime Index aggregates information from Tracker’s more than 1,1-million subscriptions. The data indicates that across the country business-owned vehicles are twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen, with just over half of these vehicles hijacked in Gauteng.

In the Western Cape, business-owned vehicles are four times more likely to be hijacked than stolen, and this rises to eight times in the Eastern Cape. In all regions, business-owned vehicle crime is skewed toward hijacking.

For personal vehicles, the national split between hijacking and theft is equal. However, in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal – the two regions that account for most of the total vehicle crime – more personal vehicles are stolen than hijacked, at 52% and 61% respectively. In contrast, a personal vehicle is twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen in the Western Cape, rising to four times more likely in the Eastern Cape.

Countrywide, the likelihood of vehicle crime being a hijacking rather than a theft is 33% higher for business-owned vehicles compared to personal vehicles. Business-owned vehicles are also 56% more likely to experience vehicle crime compared to personal vehicles.

Business-owned vehicles range from cargo trucks with trailers to courier vehicles delivering items ordered online. Crime targeting these vehicles proves highly lucrative, with criminals acquiring the vehicle, the goods being transported and the driver’s personal belongings, such as mobile phone. These crimes often happen opportunistically when the vehicle is stopped along its route, for example at a truck stop or in a driveway during a delivery.

Across the country, more vehicles are reported hijacked on Fridays, and between the hours of 4pm and 9pm. Theft is mainly reported on Saturdays, between the hours of 4pm and 9pm.

Tracker remains committed to combatting vehicle crime. The company recovered 3 479 vehicles, assisted in 127 arrests and helped recover eight firearms during the last half of 2024.

“Hijacking, while terrifying to the victim, can be a highly efficient crime for perpetrators, which has led to its rising occurrence. As vehicle owners become more aware of early warning tools and free tracking apps, it is becoming increasingly difficult for criminals to steal a vehicle without detection. A hijacking, however, allows criminals immediate access to the vehicle and its contents, without needing to override tracking technology,” says Duma Ngcobo, chief operating officer at Tracker.

“Businesses, in particular, can implement technologies to help mitigate this crime. AI-powered fleet dashcams with facial recognition, 360-degree cameras, safe zone management, cargo doors sensors, and a driver assist button for emergencies can alert fleet managers to take immediate action. Businesses can also subscribe their drivers to rapid emergency armed response services,” says Ngcobo.