Meme coin started as a joke is biggest winner

Meme coins may have started as jokes, but their explosive growth over the past years proves they are anything but trivial.

Although still considered speculative and risky, these digital assets have surged in popularity, fueled by their devoted online communities.

While Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe remain the biggest players in the market with billion-dollar valuations, one other – a much smaller coin – has emerged as the biggest winner of the year.

According to data presented by CryptoPresales.com, SPX6900 has outperformed all other largest meme coins, rocketing by 24 600% year-over-year.

While meme coins remain high-risk assets primarily driven by social media hype and speculation rather than real-world utility, their potential for massive returns has captured investors’ attention, and that hasn’t changed in 2024. Despite their shocking volatility, most major meme coins have delivered double- and triple-digit gains over the past year.

The CoinMarketCap data show that 15 of the 16 largest meme coins by market cap saw gains in the past 12 months. Among them, five recorded double-digit growth, eight achieved triple-digit gains, and one soared to an impressive four-digit increase.

SPX6900started as an internet joke and became one of the most unexpected crypto success stories. Thanks to viral hype on platforms like X and TikTok, and endorsements from high-profile influencers, SPX690 was propelled into the spotlight of the meme coin community. Its limited supply, combined with a community-fueled FOMO (fear of missing out), drove a massive buying pressure.

Its 24 600% price growth is even more impressive when compared to the gains of the largest meme coins, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. DOGE’s price climbed 184% in the past year, a solid gain but still 133 times lower than SPX6900’s surge. Pepe, which saw an impressive 655% increase, still lagged behind by 37 times. Shiba Inu recorded a 62% rise, far below these figures.

Statistics show Turbo was the only meme coin somewhat close to SPX690. Since February last year, Turbo’s price has jumped by 1 034% – still 18 times less than SPX6900.

The crypto market has welcomed several new meme coin launches in recent months. Many of them have achieved impressive triple-digit gains in a short time.

The Official Trump, now the fourth-largest meme coin by market cap, surged 134% in just a month. Dogwifhat and Mog Coin, both newly introduced, posted 113% and 387% gains, respectively. Fartcoin saw its price surge by 445% since October, while Pudgy Penguins recorded a solid 66,5% gain in just two months.