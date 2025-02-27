Veeam expands partnership with Microsoft

Veeam Software has announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft — which includes a Microsoft equity investment in Veeam — to build AI solutions that help customers protect, recover, and unlock more value from their data.

Seventy-seven percent of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2000 rely on Veeam to safeguard their data from cyber-attacks, outages and disasters. Now, by integrating Microsoft AI into Veeam’s data resilience platform, such integration will support customers in gaining faster insights, smarter threat detection, and more automated recovery, helping ensure data is always secure, available, reliable and working for them.

Veeam will focus on research and development investments, architectural expertise, and design collaboration with the support of Microsoft to accelerate AI-powered innovations for customers. Veeam will integrate Microsoft AI services including machine learning (ML) to enhance:

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 – The most widely used backup solution for Microsoft 365, protecting over 23,5-million users.

– The most widely used backup solution for Microsoft 365, protecting over 23,5-million users. Veeam Data Cloud Vaul t – A Zero Trust Data Resilience-based data protection-as-a-service (DPaaS) for secure, offsite backups in Microsoft Azure.

t – A Zero Trust Data Resilience-based data protection-as-a-service (DPaaS) for secure, offsite backups in Microsoft Azure. New Entra ID Solutions – Strengthening identity security and resilience for cloud-first organisations.

Veeam’s integration with Microsoft AI will help organizations:

Detect suspicious activity before it escalates.

Identify backup vulnerabilities that need attention.

Automate compliance and recovery reporting.

Accelerate data restores – getting businesses back up and running faster.

“In a world where cyber threats and the dynamic nature of the cloud are constant, data resilience is no longer optional—it’s mission-critical,” says Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “By joining forces with Microsoft, we’re bringing AI-powered intelligence to 550,000 customers, and the majority of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, enabling them to protect, detect, and recover faster than ever before.”

Jason Graefe, corporate vice-president: ISVs and digital natives at Microsoft, says: “AI is transforming every aspect of business. By integrating Microsoft AI with Veeam’s market-leading data resilience solutions, we’re helping customers not only protect their critical data but also unlock new insights and efficiencies across Microsoft 365 and Azure.”

Veeam Data Cloud

Built on Microsoft Azure, Veeam Data Cloud delivers the confidence and reliability of the industry’s leading data resilience platform with the ease and accessibility of a cloud service. Veeam Data Cloud provides backup-as-a-service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure, enabling radical resilience and leveraging powerful data protection and security technology within a simple, seamless user experience.

The cloud native design of the Veeam Data Cloud and the compatible data platform of Microsoft Azure, provides leading protection for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure data, instantly ready out-of-the-box with policy-driven simplicity. The architecture is built on Zero Trust principles and leverages Azure Blob Storage isolated from production environments, is continuously versioned and maintained, and keeps backups safe, secure, and ready for fast recovery. This all-in-one service includes backup software, infrastructure, and storage, which keeps costs low and predictable while simplifying management.