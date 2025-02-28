Consumers are more security-savvy about digital payments

A new study commissioned by Visa reveals a rise in consumer awareness and proactive security measures for digital payments across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA).

The ninth annual Stay Secure study, which surveyed 5 800 adults across 17 diverse Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) markets, found that 98% of consumers now actively take precautions to secure their online transactions, showcasing increased savviness as digital payments gain momentum.

While 59% of respondents in South Africa acknowledge their vulnerability to scams like phishing, the increased adoption of security measures and preference for stronger authentication indicate a positive shift in consumer behavior since the last edition of the Stay Secure study in 2023. Consumers are now actively spotting red flags and verifying the legitimacy of online interactions, showing a marked increase in awareness.

Other key insights emerging from the research bode well for the continued acceleration of digital payments across the region, with over three-quarters of all respondents stating that they mostly or completely trust digital payments, regardless of the threat of fraud.

Sixty-eight percent of consumers across South Africa anticipate that they will increase their use of digital payments over the next year.

“The digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and consumers across South Africa are embracing its convenience while becoming more vigilant about security,” says Irene Auma, head of risk and Visa Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

“Consumer education is our best defense against fraud, and industry collaboration makes this possible. As scams grow more sophisticated, the battle for security never stops. Consumers increasingly trust partners who take tangible steps to protect them.”

“The ‘Stay Secure’ study highlights evolving consumer preferences, which could offer Visa’s stakeholders actionable intelligence for trust-building strategies and inform the creation of educational materials to empower consumers against fraud.”

Key findings of the Visa Stay Secure Study include: