OpenAI releases GPT-4.5 preview for developers

OpenAI has released a research preview of GPT‑4.5, which is says is a step forward in scaling up pre-training and post-training.

The new preview is available to Pro users and developers worldwide.

By scaling unsupervised learning, GPT‑4.5 improves its ability to recognize patterns, draw connections, and generate creative insights without reasoning.

Early testing shows that interacting with GPT‑4.5 feels more natural. Its broader knowledge base, improved ability to follow user intent, and greater “EQ” make it useful for tasks like improving writing, programming, and solving practical problems.

The company also expects it to hallucinate less.