Beware of ongoing Icasa scam

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has warned stakeholders and the members of the public about a scam currently in circulation.

Icasa has been made aware of scammers impersonating its representatives, contacting targeted people through various means, and fraudulently requesting their personal information.

In some cases, these scammers falsely claim that the targeted people’s phone numbers are being used for illegal or fraudulent activities.

“Icasa categorically states that it is not making these fraudulent calls, neither is engaging in such activities intended to deceive individuals into disclosing sensitive personal information,” the organisation states.

“We urge all stakeholders and members of the public to exercise caution and vigilance when receiving unsolicited communication.

“If you suspect any fraudulent activity, kindly notify Icasa and report this at your nearest police station.”