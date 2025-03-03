Microsoft to retire Skype in May

Microsoft will turn Skype off in May 2025, shifting users to its Teams platform.

According to Jeff Teper, president: collaborative apps and platforms at Microsoft, the move aims to streamline the company’s free consumer communications offerings.

“The way we communicate has evolved significantly over the years. From instant messaging to video calls, technology has continuously transformed how we connect with each other,” he says in a company blog.

As such, Microsoft will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on its free Microsoft Teams service.

“With Teams, users have access to many of the same core features they use in Skype, such as one-on-one calls and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Additionally, Teams offers enhanced features like hosting meetings, managing calendars, and building and joining communities for free.”

Within the next few days, existing Skype users will be able to log into Teams with their Skype account.

They can then either move to Microsoft Teams for free. During the transition period, Teams users can call and chat with Skype users and Skype users can do the same with Teams users.

Users who prefer not to migrate to Teams can instead export their data including chats, contacts, and call history.

Skype will cease to be available after 5 May 2025.