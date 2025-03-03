Mustek warns of lower earnings

Mustek has issued a trading statement for the six months ended 31 December 2024, waring shareholders to expect lower earnings.

The group says headline earnings per share is expected to be between 70% and 80% lower than reported in the comparative period, at between 18,27 cents and 27,40 cents (31 December 2023: 91,34 cents).

Basic earnings per share is also expected to be between 70% and 80% lower than the comparative period, at between 18,20 cents and 27,31 cents (31 December 2023: 91,02 cents).

The group states the decline in performance reflects the adverse impacts of the prevailing local and economic challenges.

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 2 800,00 cents and 2 835,00 cents, compared to 2 725,09 cents as at 31 December 2023.

Mustek’s unaudited half year financial results for the period ended 31 December 2024 are expected to be released on 6 March 2025.