Subdued manufacturing impacts PMI

The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for February 2025 highlights continued challenges for South Africa’s manufacturing sector.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa PMI declined slightly by 0.6 points to 44.7 in February, remaining in contractionary territory for the fourth consecutive month.

This reflects subdued activity in the manufacturing sector, which has yet to recover following its weak performance at the end of 2024.

Key highlights from the February 2025 PMI include: