US strategic reserve kickstarts ‘crypto arms race’

The global “crypto arms race” is on, with US president Donald Trump announcing a strategic US reserve of digital assets the stakes have skyrocketed.

This prediction comes from Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, as the news “strategic crypto reserve” that will include Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana’s SOL token and Cardano’s ADA, was announced in a post on Trump’s Truth Social.

This is the first time Trump has specified his support for a crypto “reserve” versus a “stockpile”.

Green says: “Other nations will likely feel compelled to respond, and in doing so, Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency market are primed for unprecedented gains.

“This move cements the legitimacy of digital assets in a way that will redefine global finance, with Bitcoin potentially soaring to all-time highs of $200 000 by the end of 2025, we predict.”

He adds: “Trump’s declaration that Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano will be part of an official reserve is nothing short of a financial revolution. For years, digital assets have operated in a space of uncertainty, battling regulatory ambiguity and institutional hesitance. That era now appears to be over.

“The endorsement of these assets at the highest level of US policymaking signifies that crypto is not just here to stay — it will be integrated into the national financial strategy of the world’s largest and most influential economy.

“It’s a clear indicator that digital assets will play a defining role in the future of money. This move can be expected to send the prices of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies soaring as both institutions and retail investors rush to gain further exposure.”

Green says deVere Group supports the move, calling it a pivotal shift that will bring immense benefits to investors, the US economy and the crypto sector.

He adds that, for investors, it represents a generational wealth-building opportunity. Institutional adoption has long been the catalyst for price surges, and this development “could drive one of the most significant bull runs in Bitcoin’s history.”

The psychological shift alone — whereby governments recognize crypto as a core asset class — will drive a tidal wave of new capital into the market, he adds. Bitcoin’s surge following Trump’s announcement is just the beginning.

“The formal recognition of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as part of a national reserve is a defining moment. We expect this move to accelerate mainstream adoption, attracting new investors and reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as a store of value,” Green says.

“The US economy stands to benefit enormously, as it secures a position at the forefront of the new financial era, creating jobs and driving growth in blockchain innovation.”